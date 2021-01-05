Teenager reportedly stabbed and other reports

Police received a report at 10:35 p.m. Thursday that a 15-year-old boy had reportedly been stabbed in the chest and was in the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. The incident reportedly happened at 1600 Academy Ave., and it remains under investigation by the Albert Lea Police Department.

Damage reported

Damage was reported in the back entryway at 8:16 a.m. Monday at 323 E. Clark St.

Police received a report of multiple thefts at 1:28 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Robbery, damage reported

Police received a report at 5:35 p.m. Monday of a guest at Best Western Plus, 821 Plaza St., whose room had reportedly been robbed and windows were smashed out of his vehicle earlier in the day.

Bike stolen

A fat tire mountain bike was reported stolen at 6:16 p.m. Monday at 702 Bridge Ave. The theft reportedly happened at about 5:15 p.m.