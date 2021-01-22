expand
Ad Spot

January 22, 2021

Storage unit vandalized and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:29 am Friday, January 22, 2021

A storage unit was reported vandalized at 2:19 a.m. Thursday at 713 Spark Ave.

 

ER staff member assaulted

Police received a report at 6:24 a.m. Thursday of a Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea emergency room staff member who was reportedly assaulted by a patient.

 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:36 a.m. Thursday at 1010 James Ave. The crash was believed to have occurred overnight.

 

Scam reported

A scam was reported at 11:39 a.m. Thursday at 2522 Bridge Ave.

 

Flatbed trailer, catalytic converter stolen

A 20-foot-long flatbed trailer was reported stolen at 4:32 p.m. Thursday at 716 E. Main St. The theft reportedly occurred sometime overnight.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 11:42 a.m. Thursday at 2201 E. Main St.

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 3:19 p.m. Thursday at 2214 E. Main St. Someone reportedly fraudulently used a credit card to order over $400 in merchandise from Walmart online.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: 20 new cases in Freeborn County

Minnesota allocated nearly 900K vaccine doses so far

Ronald Eugene Thompson

Doctor with Down discovery closer to sainthood

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 20 new cases in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Minnesota allocated nearly 900K vaccine doses so far

News

Sibley Avenue to close for gas main repairs

Cops, Courts & Fires

Storage unit vandalized and other reports

News

Weather Service calling for 3 to 5 inches of snow

Business

Minnesota lost nearly 50,000 jobs in December with pandemic rules in place

Health Updates

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies request to delay cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State passes 6K COVID-19 deaths; 16 new cases in Freeborn County

Education

Learning to use technology

Business

Company selects Albert Lea for new cold storage facility

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fraudulent return and other reports

News

Are you putting garbage in the recycling bins?

News

Klobuchar: Democracy cannot be taken for granted

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths in Freeborn County

News

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

Health Updates

Minnesota reports all COVID-19 vaccine pilot program appointments filled for adults 65+ this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hit-and-run crash and other reports 

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash on Interstate 90 near Bricelyn

News

Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’

News

Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president

Cops, Courts & Fires

Owatonna man accused of threatening police arrested on charge

News

Both faced with COVID-19, one care provider moves in with client

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Willmar man working in his garage is killed by a stray bullet