expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

Standout student: Jaylee Waters

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Age: 15 years old

Parents: Jessica and Jeremy Waters

Jaylee Waters

Where are you from? If from  Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? I attended Hawthorne Elementary School.

Favorite teacher of all time and why?

My favorite teacher is Mrs.Boyenga. She was my first-grade teacher. Her class was always so fun and she was an amazing teacher.

Favorite book/author:  The Cabin” by Natasha Preston

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:

I am a part of the Albert Lea tennis, basketball and softball teams. I am involved in the student council as well, and I play the cello. I love participating in the fall musical and the spring play.

What do you want to do after high school?

I am not quite sure yet, but I am interested in being an anesthesiologist or being in the medical field.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?

My advice that I would give to younger students in Albert lea would be to take every opportunity you get. Join a new sport, join a club, participate in school events and support the sports teams. You meet so many new people and you create so many memories that you’ll never forget.

More News

Student safety at school

Coalition looking to Legislature to aid in economic recovery

Notice

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

Education

Student safety at school

News

Coalition looking to Legislature to aid in economic recovery

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

News

Meats donated to Salvation Army

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Fire at Lakeview Elementary School ruled arson

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Thanks this week to paraprofessionals

Education

Star class: Keeping in motion

Education

Standout student: Jaylee Waters

News

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in St. Paul

News

Biden warns of the growing cost of delays on $1.9T economic aid plan

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Positive trends hold; active cases below 100 in Freeborn County

News

Tribune wins 7 awards in annual newspaper contest

Education

From golden tickets to ‘Hunger Games’: Minnesota’s pilot program to vaccinate teachers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors appeal ruling that split trials in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court orders issues $9K fine against The Interchange; criminal charges filed

News

Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

News

Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

News

Minnesota’s election law fight heats up over voter ID bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window smashed out of van and other reports

News

Economic development success over last year highlighted at annual Greater Jobs meeting

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace quickens, as Freeborn County cases decline

News

Peak energy alert issued

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to contact patients when eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments