January 23, 2021

St. Casimir’s students began a kindness chain that is added to each time students complete an act of kindness. Provided

St. Casimir’s celebrates Martin Luther King

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings on Martin Luther King Day, students from United South Central School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders (FCCLA) visited the classrooms of St. Casimir’s School in Wells to read a book about Dr. King to the elementary students.

Chloe Lutteke visited the second- through fourth-grade homeroom and read “A Picture Book of Martin Luther King Jr.”

The high school students also presented an opportunity to spread kindness through a kindness chain. A kindness chain is a paper chain that students build upon each time they complete an act of kindness.

The chain presents a visible reminder that there is always time for kindness. One of the classes took the lesson to heart and soon had the beginnings of a chain.

Founded in 1915, St. Casimir’s School provides a Christ-centered, Catholic elementary education for students in preschool through sixth grade.

