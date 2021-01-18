expand
January 18, 2021

Snowmobile, other items stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:51 am Monday, January 18, 2021

A 2006 Arctic Cat Crossfire snowmobile was reported stolen at 8:56 a.m. Friday at 2004 E. Main St. 

An Xbox was reported stolen at 9:51 a.m. Friday at 701 Water St. 

A possible theft was reported at 2:56 p.m. Saturday at 409 Court St. 

Police received a report at 7:45 p.m. Sunday of two females who reportedly pushed out carts with $1,000 worth of merchandise without paying for them at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Michael Ray Sanders Jr. 48, on warrants at 8:31 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave. 

Police arrested Michael Leonard Everett, 43, on a local misdemeanor warrant at 6:47 p.m. Saturday at 606 S. Broadway. 

 

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Shawn Richard Redman, 25, for disorderly conduct at 12:29 a.m. Sunday at 800 S. Fourth Ave. 

 

Flat tires reported

Police received a report at 8:14 p.m. Sunday of four tires that were reported deflated at 919 E. 14th St.

