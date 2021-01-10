expand
Ad Spot

January 11, 2021

Small crowd of Trump supporters gather at Minnesota Capitol

By Associated Press

Published 7:48 pm Saturday, January 9, 2021

ST. PAUL — State Patrol officers stood in a line and guarded the steps of the Minnesota Capitol on Saturday, as roughly 100 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered to protest the results of the 2020 election.

The rally, which was peaceful, comes as tensions are high following Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump rioters.

Several people in Saturday’s crowd in Minnesota held American flags or flags bearing Trump’s name as they listened to speakers, who addressed the group as patriots. They also held up a sign thanking law enforcement.

The rally, called “Stop the Steal,” was billed as an event to “stop the tyranny.” Speakers opposed the results of the presidential election, with some saying that Trump will remain president if God wills it, the Star Tribune reported. They also spoke against restrictions Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has put in place to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A similar event held Wednesday in Minnesota drew a larger crowd — with many at that rally cheering as they received word that rioters had breached the U.S. Capitol.

Organizers for Saturday’s event had plans to drive by the homes of legislators and judges, but they said they would refrain, citing current tensions.

Also Saturday, a larger group of protesters were marching near the governor’s mansion. That protest, called “The People’s March,” called for abolishing the police and for stopping the Enbridge Energy Line 3 pipeline replacement project in northern Minnesota.

There were no reports of clashes.

More News

Pelosi says House will impeach Trump unless VP forces ouster

Daily COVID-19 update: 31 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Minnesota health officials confirm five cases of coronavirus variant in Twin Cities

Small crowd of Trump supporters gather at Minnesota Capitol

News

Pelosi says House will impeach Trump unless VP forces ouster

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 31 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Minnesota health officials confirm five cases of coronavirus variant in Twin Cities

News

Small crowd of Trump supporters gather at Minnesota Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 41 new cases

News

Court finds The Interchange in contempt of court, orders restaurant to pay fine of $3K per day

News

A reason to celebrate

News

Mentorship opportunities still available even with the COVID-19 restrictions

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Farmstead Foods emerges from bankruptcy

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student

Education

Prinicipal’s Corner: People have risen around students in the last year

Education

Scholarship awarded

Business

Farmers State Bank of Hartland announces name change

News

Red Cross collects 47 pints of blood

Health Updates

Ceremony next week for new MercyOne clinic in Albert Lea

News

Pelosi, Democrats lay plans to impeach Trump

Business

Chamber names Business of the Year awards

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 48 more deaths, 2,387 new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle rummaged through and other reports

Business

2nd round of business, nonprofit relief available

News

Trump concedes — amid talk of ouster from office

News

Mask rules differ on each end of Minnesota’s Capitol

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge weighs motions to delay trial in Floyd killing

News

4 Minnesota GOP lawmakers silent on blame for Capitol siege