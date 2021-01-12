expand
January 12, 2021

Sharon Wytaske

By Submitted

Published 10:06 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Sharon Marie (Hickey) Wytaske passed away on Friday January 8th 2021 at age of 84

Thorncrest in Albert Lea, MN.

Sharon was born on July 31, 1936 in Minneapolis, MN to Floyd Mathew Hickey and Myrtle Margurette (Flanagan) Hickey. She grew up on River Lane in Albert Lea, MN.

On November 27, 1952 Sharon was united in marriage to Howard DeLane Wytaske at First United Methodist Church in Austin, MN. Sharon worked several jobs over the years. She and Delores Wytaske owned the Railway Café for a couple of years. She worked 31 years at Land O Lakes, Schweigert and retired when it was Hudson Foods in Albert Lea, MN. Then spent a few years at Palmer Bus Company as an aid.

She enjoyed crafting, sewing and crocheting. She loved to fish, play cards, and dearly loved to dress up for the holidays, but her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her family. She loved being with her kids, grandkids, and great grandchildren and her husband (PeeWee).

Sharon is survived by her husband Howard (PeeWee) Wytaske of Austin, MN. children Terry (Linda) Wytaske of Austin, MN, Rick (Kay) Wytaske of Austin, MN,

Tammy (Dan Bishop) Kelly of Brownsdale, MN and Lisa (Jim) Bennett of Clarks Grove, MN

Grandchildren Robert (Jennifer) Nelson of Murrieta, CA, Gloria (Daric Warneke) Delgado of Fremont, CA, Christine (Matt Skaja) Wytaske of Bloomington, MN, Carina (Matt) Beauvais of Ellendale, MN, Tiffany Peerson of Blue Eye, MO, Theresa (Nicole Peterson) Heise of Mazeppa, MN, James (Jessica) Yerhart of Lake City, MN, Joseph (Sarah) Wytaske of Zumbrota, MN, Brettany (Andy Beaudry) Bennett of Albert Lea, MN. 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews,

Sister in laws Patricia Hickey of Maple Valley, WA, Marlyn and Richard Kinzing of Babbitt, MN

She was preceded in death by parents Floyd Hickey and Myrtle Vaughan, Infant daughter Cindy Lou. Brothers Henry Hickey and Floyd Hickey, Grandsons David DeLane Yerhart and Richard Wytaske

Brother in laws Dennis Wytaske, Cecil Wytaske, Darold Wytaske, Donald Wytaske and Dale LaVonne. Sister in Laws Marg Wytaske, Delores Wytaske, Louise Wytaske.

Father in law Leo Wytaske, Mother in law Helen (Alwin) Wytaske

A Celebration of life service will be held later in the Spring.

Sharon Wytaske

