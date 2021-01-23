Senate Report: Always feel free to reach out about what is important to you

Senate Report by Gene Dornink

Friends and neighbors,

2020 was a difficult year for many Minnesotans, but I had the honor of being elected to represent my community as a Minnesota state senator for the first time.

Since the 2021 legislative session began at the start of January, I have been keeping busy in St. Paul. I was joined by my wife as I was sworn in to officially begin my journey as a Minnesota state senator. My days have been filled with connecting with other members of the Legislature, meeting my colleagues and working on your behalf here at the Capitol. Things are just getting started, and I look forward to making true change as the session moves forward.

Serving on committees is where the big change happens, and I am honored to be vice chairman of Labor and Industry Policy while also serving on three others that I value: Agriculture and Rural Development, Capital Investment, and Human Services Licensing.

I have already joined my colleagues in co-authoring two bills that are important to me. The first increases penalties for individuals charged with the attempted murder of a police officer or other law official. It is a priority to keep our community safe from violence in any way, and I believe this is an important piece of legislation. The second is known as the Paid Youth Trades Employment Opportunity Act, which will allow individuals age 16 and 17 to lawfully work in or around construction or building projects. The trades are very important to me, and making this career path more accessible for our youth is a high priority for me as a legislator.

I am also committed to helping rebuild our business community who have been impacted by COVID. I am working hard to get government to conform with federal guidelines regarding tax relief and PPP, I encourage businesses who need help to take advantage of the PPP and other COVID relief programs.

My constituents are and will always come first. I have had Zoom calls with constituents, received dozens of emails and talked to some wonderful people expressing concerns over legislative issues. The best way for me to know what is important to you is to tell me, and I do love hearing from you.

It is truly an honor and so very humbling to be in St. Paul to represent the amazing people of District 27. I am certain I will create the change we need to make our community shine. I am here for you, my constituents. I am always available, so please set up a time to meet in the district or at the Capitol, via zoom or phone, or you can send me an email. I want to hear from you and do what you put me here to do.

Gene Dornink, R-Hayfield, is the District 27 senator.