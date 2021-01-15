Scoreboard Jan. 16
TV Best Bets
TODAY
Figure skating: U.S. Championships, 3 p.m., NBC
Men’s soccer: Fulham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., NBC
NCAA men’s basketball: Marquette at St. John’s, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1
NCAA men’s basketball: North Carolina at Florida State, 11 a.m., ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball: Georgia at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN2
NCAA men’s basketball: San Diego State at Utah State, noon, CBS
NCAA men’s basketball: MIchigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA men’s basketball: Creighton at Butler, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1
NCAA men’s basketball: Kentucky at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball: Baylor at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball: Valparaiso at DePaul, 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1
NCAA men’s basketball: Florida at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA men’s basketball: East Tennessee State at Furman,
3 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA men’s basketball: George Mason at Rhode Island, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NCAA men’s basketball: Virginia at Clemson, 5 p.m., ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball: Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA men’s basketball: Tulane at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA men’s basketball: Gonzaga at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State,
7 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA men’s basketball: California at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA men’s basketball: BYU at San Francisco, 9 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA men’s hockey: Notre Dame at Minnesota, 5 p.m., Fox Sports North
NCAA women’s basketball: North Alabama at Liberty, 1 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA women’s basketball: Iowa State at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA women’s hockey: Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., Fox Sports North
NCAA wrestling: Maryland vs Minnesota, 1 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus
NCAA wrestling: Minnesota at Michigan State, 3 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus
NFL: Rams at Packers, 3:30 p.m., Fox
NFL: Ravens at Bills, 7:15 p.m., NBC
NHL: Wild at Kings, 8 p.m., Fox Sports North
PGA: Sony Open, 6 p.m., Golf
UFC: Holloway vs. Kattar, 2 p.m., ABC
SUNDAY
Figure skating: U.S. Championships, 2:30 p.m., NBC
NCAA men’s basketball: Iowa at Northwestern, 11 a.m., CBS
NCAA men’s basketball: UCF at Houston, 1 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA men’s basketball: Dayton at George Washington, 1:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NCAA men’s basketball: UMass at Fordham, 3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NCAA men’s basketball: Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m., ESPN
NCAA women’s basketball: Cincinnati at UCF, 11 a.m., ESPNU
NCAA women’s basketball: Mississippi State at Texas A&M, noon, ESPN2
NCAA women’s basketball: Marquette at St. John’s, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1
NCAA women’s basketball: Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA women’s gymnastics: Utah at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NFL: Browns at Chiefs, 2 p.m., CBS
NFL: Buccaneers at Saints, 5:30 p.m., Fox
NHL: Capitals at Penguins, 11 a.m., NBC
PGA: Sony Open, 5 p.m., Golf
MONDAY
High school basketball: iSchool of Lewisville at Oak Hill Academy, noon, ESPNU
High school basketball: IMG Academy vs. Sunrise Christian Academy, 2 p.m., ESPNU
High school basketball: Montverde at Wasatch, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Men’s soccer: Arsenal at Newcastle United, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NBA: Timberwolves at Hawks, 1:30 p.m., Fox Sports North
NBA: Suns at Grizzlies, 4 p.m., TNT
NBA: Bucks at Nets, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NBA: Warriors at Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT
NCAA men’s basketball: St. John’s at UCONN, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1
NCAA men’s basketball: Florida State at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball: Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball: New Mexico at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1
NCAA women’s basketball: Arkansas at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NHL: Wild at Ducks, 8 p.m., Fox Sports North
NHL: Blue Jackets at Red Wings, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network
NHL: Bruins at Islanders, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NHL: Sabres at Flyers, 6:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NHL: Coyotes at Golden Knights, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Women’s soccer: U.S. vs. Colombia, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1
TUESDAY
Men’s soccer: Leicester City at Chelsea, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NCAA men’s basketball: Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball: Winthrop at Presbyterian, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA men’s basketball: USC at Oregon State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA men’s basketball: Seton Hall at Villanova, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1
NCAA men’s basketball: Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball: Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA women’s basketball: Minnesota at Nebraska, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network
NHL: Capitals at Penguins, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Prep schedule
TODAY
Boys’ basketball: Northfield at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball: Albert Lea at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ hockey: Albert Lea at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.
Girls’ hockey: Northfield at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Boys’ swim and dive: Faribault at Albert Lea, 11 a.m. (virtual meet)
Wrestling: Northwood-Kensett at AGWSR, 10 a.m. (tournament)
Lake Mills at home, 10 a.m. (tournament)
Dance: Albert Lea at Rochester Mayo, 11 a.m.
MONDAY
Boys’ basketball: Glenville-Emmons at Lyle-Pacelli, 7:15 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball: NRHEG at Tri-City United, 7:15 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
Wrestling: Medford at United South Central, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball: Mankato East at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Waseca at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
West Fork at Northwood-Kensett, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Mills at Bishop Garrigan, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Madelia at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
West Fork at Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 p.m.
Lake Mills at Bishop Garrigan, 6:15 p.m.
Girls’ hockey: Albert Lea at Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.
Boys’ swim and dive: Red Wing at Albert Lea, 5 p.m. (virtual meet)
Wrestling: Lake Mills at Rockford, 6 p.m.