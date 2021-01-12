expand
January 12, 2021

Scoreboard Jan. 13

By Staff Reports

Published 5:08 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

TV Best Bets

TONIGHT

Men’s soccer: Manchester City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion, noon, NBC Sports Network

Men’s soccer: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NBA: Nets at Knicks, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA: Pelicans at Clippers, 9 p.m., ESPN

NCAA men’s basketball: Northwestern at Ohio State, 6 p.m., Big Ten Network

NCAA men’s basketball: DePaul at Georgetown, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1

NCAA men’s basketball: Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA men’s basketball: Texas Tech at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA women’s basketball: Ohio State at Iowa, 3 p.m., Big Ten Network

NHL: Penguins at Flyers, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NHL: Blackhawks at Lightning, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NHL: Blues at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

THURSDAY

Figure skating: U.S. Championships,
5 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Men’s soccer: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NBA: Heat at 76ers, 6:30 p.m., TNT

NBA: Warriors at Nuggets, 9 p.m., TNT

NCAA men’s basketball: Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 4 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA men’s basketball: Stanford at Utah, 4 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA men’s basketball: Washington State at UCLA, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1

NCAA men’s basketball: Houston at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA men’s basketball: Gardner-Webb at Radford, 6 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA men’s basketball: Arizona State at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN

NCAA men’s basketball: SMU at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA men’s basketball: Morehead State at Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA men’s basketball: BYU at Saint Mary’s, 10 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA women’s basketball: Maryland at Minnesota, 5 p.m., Big Ten Network

NCAA women’s basketball: Oregon at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN

PGA: Sony Open, 6 p.m., Golf

FRIDAY

Figure skating: U.S. Championships,
7 p.m., NBC

NBA: Mavericks at Bucks, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA: Pelicans at Lakers, 9 p.m., ESPN

NCAA men’s basketball: UAB at Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA men’s basketball: Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA men’s basketball: Cleveland State at Wright State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA men’s basketball: Fresno State at Nevada, 10 p.m., Fox Sports 1

NCAA men’s hockey: Notre Dame at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Fox Sports North Plus

NCAA women’s gymnastics: Iowa at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus

NCAA women’s hockey: Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus

Prep schedule

THURSDAY

Boys’ basketball: Winona at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph at Glenville-Emmons,
7:15 p.m.

Girls’ basketball: Albert Lea at Winona, 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ hockey: Mankato East at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Girls’ hockey: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 7:15 p.m.

Boys’ swim and dive: Albert Lea at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Wrestling: Albert Lea at Byron, 5 p.m.

United South Central at Westfield,
7 p.m.

Maple River at NRHEG, 7 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 6 p.m.

Lake Mills at home, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys’ basketball: Medford at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

Maple River at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Nashua-Plainfield, 7:30 p.m.

Belmond-Klemme at Lake Mills,
7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball: Albert Lea at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

United South Central at Medford,
7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Nashua-Plainfield, 6:15 p.m.

Belmond-Klemme at Lake Mills,
6:15 p.m.

