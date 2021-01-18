Saturday scoreboard Jan. 16
Saturday’s results
Girls basketball
Northfield 61, Albert Lea 51
AL 29 22 — 51
NF 33 28 — 61
Albert Lea stats: Taya Jeffrey 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Annika Veldman 11 points; Mallory Luhring 7 points; Morgan Luhring 6 points, 4 rebounds; Kendall Kenis 4 points; Kristina Espinosa 4 points, 4 rebounds; Nevaeh Wacholz 2 points
Maple River 60, NRHEG 58
NR 29 29 — 58
MR 31 29 — 60
NRHEG stats: Faith Neilsen 22 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists; Hallie Schultz 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Erin Jacobson 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Teagan Sutter 4 rebounds; Kendall Johnson 5 points, 11 rebounds; Sidney Schultz 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 6 assists; Sarah George 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; Cassidy Martin 1 rebound, 1 steal, 1 assist
Boys basketball
United South Central 62, Medford 47
USC 25 37 — 62
MDF 21 26 — 47
Wrestling
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 42, United South Central 39
106 — Kolt Bullerman (USC) dec. Logan Quade, 4-2
113 — Isaiah Gonzalez (USC) forfeit
120 — Byron Getchell (USC) fall Talan Osborne, 1:22
126 — Bryce Sonnek (USC) forfeit
132 — Ethan Elvebak (USC) fall Griffin Gimenez, 3:56
138 — Tucker Wills (LCWM) forfeit
145 — Nick Slater (LCWM) forfeit
152 — Micah Hamson (USC) fall Seth Rosin, 2:22
160 — Konner Harpestad (USC) fall Alex Harnitz, 3:27
170 — Ean Gillman (LCWM) forfeit
182 — Jermaine Arrington (LCWM) fall Collin Van Cleave, 3:50
195 — Justin Slater (LCWM) forfeit
220 — Brenden Jones (LCWM) fall Matt Beyer, 2:12
285 — Alex Sullivan (LCWM) forfeit
United South Central 42, LeSueur-Henderson 33
106 — Luca Greenig (LEHE) dec. Isaiah Gonzalez, 8-4
113 — Kolt Bullerman (USC) forfeit
120 — Byron Getchell (USC) fall Wyatt Genelin, 1:55
126 — Bryce Sonnek (USC) forfeit
132 — Ethan Elvebak (USC) fall Mark Boisjolie, 1:35
138 — Dylan Novak (LEHE) forfeit
145 — Andy Geneliin (LEHE) forfeit
152 — Konner Harpestad (USC) fall Jordan Grinde, 4:29
160 — Micah Hamson (USC) fall Ethan Genelin, 3:09
170 — George Doherty (LEHE) forfeit
182 — Isaias Sanchez (LEHE) fall Collin Van Cleave, 1:33
195 — Matt Beyer (USC) forfeit
220 — Double forfeit
285 — Noe Sanchez (LEHE) forfeit