January 19, 2021

Saturday scoreboard Jan. 16

By Staff Reports

Published 3:57 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

Saturday’s results

Girls basketball

Northfield 61, Albert Lea 51

AL  29  22 — 51

NF  33  28 — 61

Albert Lea stats: Taya Jeffrey 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Annika Veldman 11 points; Mallory Luhring 7 points; Morgan Luhring 6 points, 4 rebounds; Kendall Kenis 4 points; Kristina Espinosa 4 points, 4 rebounds; Nevaeh Wacholz 2 points

 

Maple River 60, NRHEG 58

NR  29  29 — 58

MR  31  29 — 60

NRHEG stats: Faith Neilsen 22 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists; Hallie Schultz 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Erin Jacobson 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Teagan Sutter 4 rebounds; Kendall Johnson 5 points, 11 rebounds; Sidney Schultz 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 6 assists; Sarah George 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; Cassidy Martin 1 rebound, 1 steal, 1 assist

 

Boys basketball 

United South Central 62, Medford 47

USC  25  37 — 62

MDF  21  26 — 47

 

Wrestling 

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 42, United South Central 39 

106 — Kolt Bullerman (USC) dec. Logan Quade, 4-2

113 — Isaiah Gonzalez (USC) forfeit

120 — Byron Getchell (USC) fall Talan Osborne, 1:22

126 — Bryce Sonnek (USC) forfeit

132 — Ethan Elvebak (USC) fall Griffin Gimenez, 3:56

138 — Tucker Wills (LCWM) forfeit

145 — Nick Slater (LCWM) forfeit

152 — Micah Hamson (USC) fall Seth Rosin, 2:22

160 — Konner Harpestad (USC) fall Alex Harnitz, 3:27

170 — Ean Gillman (LCWM) forfeit

182 — Jermaine Arrington (LCWM) fall Collin Van Cleave, 3:50

195 — Justin Slater (LCWM) forfeit

220 — Brenden Jones (LCWM) fall Matt Beyer, 2:12

285 — Alex Sullivan (LCWM) forfeit

 

United South Central 42, LeSueur-Henderson 33

106 — Luca Greenig (LEHE) dec. Isaiah Gonzalez, 8-4

113 — Kolt Bullerman (USC) forfeit

120 — Byron Getchell (USC) fall Wyatt Genelin, 1:55

126 — Bryce Sonnek (USC) forfeit

132 — Ethan Elvebak (USC) fall Mark Boisjolie, 1:35

138 — Dylan Novak (LEHE) forfeit

145 — Andy Geneliin (LEHE) forfeit

152 — Konner Harpestad (USC) fall Jordan Grinde, 4:29

160 — Micah Hamson (USC) fall Ethan Genelin, 3:09

170 — George Doherty (LEHE) forfeit

182 — Isaias Sanchez (LEHE) fall Collin Van Cleave, 1:33

195 — Matt Beyer (USC) forfeit

220 — Double forfeit

285 — Noe Sanchez (LEHE) forfeit

