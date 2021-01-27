expand
Ad Spot

January 26, 2021

Sarah Stultz: For once, political party hasn’t mattered

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:58 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Nose for News by Sarah Stultsz

I’ll admit it. I’ve been highly entertained by the memes that have flooded the internet since the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

They’re not of Biden, of course, but of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who will forever be remembered in a photo from that day wearing a winter coat, a light blue face mask and a brown, black and white pair of repurposed mittens, and seated with his arms and legs crossed.

I’m not sure if it was his fashion from that day or the expression on his face that caught everyone’s attention from the photo, but within hours, Bernie was photoshopped out of that photo and was appearing in people’s photos everywhere — from the gym, to the subway to the DMV and movie sets, to near famous places throughout the globe and next to celebrities.

I had some friends who were religiously posting when they found new ones that were especially entertaining, and I caught myself actually laughing out loud at several of the memes.

Even the people who were annoyed by the memes were getting in on the action, and before I knew it there was a meme floating around of a snake that clearly ingested something large, and the only thing left behind was one of Bernie’s mittens. Another one showed a polar bear that had pushed over a folding chair into open icy water. The polar bear had one mitten in its mouth and the other on a leg. The face mask was strewn across the toppled chair.

As fast as the memes came out, then came a crocheted Bernie and even the pattern for people to make their own. Artisans all over the country who make mittens similar to the ones Bernie wore on Inauguration Day were sharing their skills online.

It was crazy how quickly the internet sensation grew.

Shortly after, local businesses also got in on the fun, and Bernie could be seen next to the Wells Flame Theater, the Albert Lea Family Y and Peppered Cow, to name a few.

It also gave some of the local shops the opportunity to showcase their own repurposed gloves for sale.

Whether everyone who got in on the fun was a Democrat or a Republican didn’t matter, and for a few days at least, I saw fewer people arguing about politics on Facebook and more people sharing in the laughs of these memes that have taken on a life of their own.

It was nice after such a heated last year to have a little relief from the arguing, the name-calling and general ugliness that has taken over social media.

I’m sure it won’t last forever, but I’ll enjoy it while I can.

 

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.

More News

Tigers fall to Rockets, 56-46

Pandemic closure leads to updates at historical museum

Sarah Stultz: For once, political party hasn’t mattered

Editorial: Blood donations needed more now during pandemic

Gallery

Pandemic closure leads to updates at historical museum

Cops, Courts & Fires

Two men plead guilty to arson charges in Minneapolis unrest

News

DNR seeks input on statewide off-highway motorcycle trails master plan

News

Grandma’s Gourmets wins food award for blueberry lavender jam

News

Walz proposes tax hikes on the wealthy to balance state budget

News

Local Girl Scouts busy in the community despite the pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota woman who lied to support family gets full pardon

News

Nominations accepted for Farm Family of Year

Health Updates

Minnesota’s vaccine lottery system spawns equity concerns

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin trial won’t include Floyd’s past scrapes with the law

News

Legislators disagree with proposed vehicle mandate

News

Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Active caseloads recede; vaccination pace improves

News

Council approves recovery agreement for HRA

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 taken to hospital after crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 teenagers arrested for alleged thefts

Health Updates

Minnesota case marks 1st detection of Brazil variant in US

News

Trump’s sway over GOP tested as impeachment heads to Senate

News

Northwood’s lumber-themed event center readies for use

Health Updates

Minnesota seniors get 24 hours to sign up for vaccine lottery

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota hospital admissions continue to increase

Health Updates

US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up

News

Walz to emphasize COVID-19 recovery in next 2-year budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Multiple attempted break-ins reported and other reports