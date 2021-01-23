Rosslyn Annette (Asher) Cameron

Rosslyn Annette Cameron (Asher), age 86 of Albert Lea, died on January 19, 2021 at her home, surrounded by family.

Rosslyn was born on February 23, 1934 to Ross and Nylene (Brown) Asher in Albert Lea. She grew up in Albert Lea and attended Albert Lea School. She was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed. It was also where she married the love of her life George Cameron on December 2, 1950. Rosslyn worked as a cook at the Albert Lea School for many years.

Rosslyn was involved in both the Sew & Tell Group and Circle at Salem Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed crocheting, sewing, quilting, gardening, traveling, and camping. Most of all Rosslyn loved to spend time with family and friends.

Rosslyn is survived by her children George and Judy Cameron, Mark and Amber Cameron, Carrie and Edward Gorden, Ryan and Nancy Cameron; grandchildren Eric, Brian, Jill, Brook, Kerstin, Autumn, Sarah, Anna, Katie, and Emma; 23 great grandchildren; siblings David and Janice Asher and JoAnn and Bernard Wehner; brother-in-law Dick Cameron, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband George; parents Ross and Nylene; son Clay; siblings Lola, Faith, Robert, and Patricia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the family in care of the Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home at 1415 North Hwy 13, Albert Lea, MN 56007.