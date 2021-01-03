Roger John Schultz

Private Memorial Service for Roger Schultz will be held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Fr. Kurt Farrell will officiate. Burial will be in St. Theodore’s Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Roger Schultz, age 85 of Albert Lea, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his home.

Roger was born on August 13, 1935 to Frank and Cecelia (Larson) Schultz in Albert Lea. He grew up in Albert Lea and attended Albert Lea High School. In his early years he enjoyed competitive basketball. He married Delores Greenwood on February 14, 1956. Roger worked hard all of his life to provide for his wife and family. He worked primarily at Wilson & Co.

Roger is survived by his children Doug (Karen), Connie (Aaron) Bergerson, Dave, Patrick (Linda), and Amy (Dave) Graceffa; grandchildren Christopher, Ashley (Brian) David, Tracy, and Travis Bergerson, Alex and Alyssa Schultz, and Faith, Olivia, Madelyn and Maxwell Graceffa; and 10 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his wife Delores; and his 8 siblings.

In his later years Roger enjoyed traveling with his wife Delores of nearly 53 years. Now Roger and Delores are united in the Kingdom of Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mayo Hospice of Albert Lea or St. Jude’s.