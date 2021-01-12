Robert McCollum “Bob” Price, age 90, passed away peacefully December 31, 2020.

He was born September 26, 1930 in New Bern NC to Mary Anne (Yow) Price and Robert McCollum Price, a U.S. Army Chaplain. He and his parents and his sister Anne lived at more than 15 different posts during his childhood years, which laid the groundwork for a life-long love of travel. He attended Duke University and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1952. While at Duke he met the love of his life, Mary hope Walker. The two were married August 21, 1952 in the then territory of Hawaii.

Trained as a mathematician, Bob worked at the Lawrence Radiation Lab in Livermore Calif. on Project Whitney- one of the first of the world’s super computers. This was followed by tenures at General Dynamics, Georgia Institute of Technology (where he completed a Masters Degree) and Standard Oil. In 1961 he was hired by Control Data Corporation as a mathematician/programmer and rose through the ranks to become Chairman, President and CEO of what became a multi-billion, global corporation. After retiring from CDC in 1990 he served on the boards of more than 20 Fortune 500 companies as well as a number of philanthropic entities. He returned to Duke as a professor at the Fuqua School of Business where he very much enjoyed teaching and mentoring the next generation of young entrepreneurs. He served as an advisor to anyone from aspiring agriculturists to three U.S. presidents. He was awarded the Duke University Distinguished Alumni Award in 1999 and a U.S. Medal of Honor in 2005.

From Alaska to the Amazon and Asia to the Aegean, Bob was a student of the world. Of the many places he enjoyed, his farm in Moscow Township in Freeborn County was among his favorites. He spent much time there writing, reading, cooking and cultivating amazing gardens, all the while planning his next adventure. And always at the forefront of his life was his devotion to his family and their well-being.

Survivors include his wife of 68+ years, Mary, of Edina, daughters Elizabeth Delice Price-Meland (Greg) of Wayzata, Mary Leeper Hubbard of Moscow Township, and Carrie McCollum Walkiewicz of Portland, Oregon. Beloved grandaughters Carrie Elizabeth Eyler (Brian) of Minnetonka and Jennifer Anne Dill (Jonathon) of Tigard, Oregon and the four “greats”; Alexa Anne Dill, Thomas Brian Eyler, John Robert Eyler and Emmeline Elizabeth Dill plus his treasured nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Anne and sister-and brothers-in-law.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date when friends and family can safely gather.