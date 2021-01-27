PROPOSED SALE & PUBLIC HEARING – PLAT 3

Albert Lea Port Authority

Notice Of Proposed Sale

And Public Hearing

The Albert Lea Port Authority proposes to sell a parcel of land in the County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota, in accordance with the Minn. Stat. § 469.065. The parcel of land is legally described as follows:

Lots 5, 6, & 7, Block 1, PORT AUTHORITY PLAT NO. 3, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Subject to easements and restrictive covenants of record, and subject to the conditions relating to the use of the land contained in Minn. Stat. §§ 469.048 through 469.068.

The terms and conditions of said sale are available for public inspection from Phillip Johnson, Executive Director, Albert Lea Economic Development Agency, 132 N Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007.

That notice is hereby given, that a public sale will be held to determine the advisability of said sale commencing at 7:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, on February 3, 2020, via ZOOM.

Join Zoom Meeting; https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84098288484?pwd=UzVvSlV0YTdkaVBWMzVUSzJDNSt3Zz09

To join by phone; +1 312 626 6799 enter passcode and Meeting ID; 840 9828 8484 Passcode: 650906

If not able to attend by phone or video call please contact Noelle Hagen, noellehagen@growalbertlea.com or submit comment prior to the meeting to Noelle Hagen via email.

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 23rd day of January, 2021