expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Poll results: Do you think athletes having to wear a mask while competing is a good idea?

By Editorial Board

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

More News

Public health director outlines vaccinations thus far

Minnesota launches new dashboard for COVID-19 vaccine data

FBI warns of possible ‘Boogaloo’ violence at Minnesota Capitol this weekend

Editorial Roundup: Speeding uptick makes roadways more dangerous

News

Public health director outlines vaccinations thus far

Health Updates

Minnesota launches new dashboard for COVID-19 vaccine data

Cops, Courts & Fires

FBI warns of possible ‘Boogaloo’ violence at Minnesota Capitol this weekend

News

New self-care training video created for senior workers

News

Greater Minnesota Partnership selects new director

Education

Mayo Clinic Health System scholarships offered to high school seniors

News

Minnesotans fish free with children this weekend

Albert Lea Tigers

Getting back into the rhythm

News

Online mental health support groups for individuals, families

Education

Fundraiser returns to St. Theodore School

News

Minnesota DNR seeks input on waterfowl hunting changes

News

With more people at home because of pandemic, its especially important this year to test for radon

Health Updates

US shifts to speed COVID-19 shots as cases, deaths rise across country

News

Minnesota settles lawsuit against Monticello cafe that violated COVID-19 restrictions

News

Minnesota National Guard troops heading to D.C. for inauguration

Cops, Courts & Fires

Faulty equipment to blame for 911 issue in Minnesota 

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 34 new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tires slashed and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone

News

House races to oust Trump; he blames accusers for US ‘anger’

News

Council extends city’s emergency declaration

News

‘We’re really happy to be opening’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: 911 system restored

News

Walz denounces Minnesota GOP leaders for hedging on vote