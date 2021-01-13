expand
Ad Spot
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
January 13, 2021
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
You Might Like
Letter: Don’t repeat mistake of 1st Iran deal
Poll results: Do you think athletes having to wear a mask while competing is a good idea?
By
Editorial Board
Email the author
Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021
More News
Public health director outlines vaccinations thus far
Minnesota launches new dashboard for COVID-19 vaccine data
FBI warns of possible ‘Boogaloo’ violence at Minnesota Capitol this weekend
Editorial Roundup: Speeding uptick makes roadways more dangerous
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Opinion
Editorial Roundup: Speeding uptick makes roadways more dangerous
Sarah Stultz: Support local families for weeks to come
They cut off heads of birds at the drugstore near here
My Point of View: What Trump really values is both power and control
Letter: Start with the facts
Latest Sports
Getting back into the rhythm
Gophers set to take on Wisconsin in battle of top-ranked teams
Scoreboard Jan. 13
N-K unable to compete with talented Osage team, falls 57-20
Lillard scores 39 as Blazers rout Timberwolves 135-117
Latest Stories
Public health director outlines vaccinations thus far
Minnesota launches new dashboard for COVID-19 vaccine data
FBI warns of possible ‘Boogaloo’ violence at Minnesota Capitol this weekend
Editorial Roundup: Speeding uptick makes roadways more dangerous
Sarah Stultz: Support local families for weeks to come
Latest Style
This Week in History: Farmstead Foods emerges from bankruptcy
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Lights shining in the darkness
Robin Gudal: Be strong and courageous — be brave
Power family meals with protein-packed peanuts
This Week in History: County on alert for missing S.D. jail escapee
Latest Business
Indoor service for bars, restaurants resumes in Minnesota
Farmers State Bank of Hartland announces name change
Chamber names Business of the Year awards
2nd round of business, nonprofit relief available
Bait shop opens for business in Albert Lea
Latest Local News
Public health director outlines vaccinations thus far
Minnesota launches new dashboard for COVID-19 vaccine data
FBI warns of possible ‘Boogaloo’ violence at Minnesota Capitol this weekend
New self-care training video created for senior workers
Greater Minnesota Partnership selects new director
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
News
Public health director outlines vaccinations thus far
Health Updates
Minnesota launches new dashboard for COVID-19 vaccine data
Cops, Courts & Fires
FBI warns of possible ‘Boogaloo’ violence at Minnesota Capitol this weekend
News
New self-care training video created for senior workers
News
Greater Minnesota Partnership selects new director
Education
Mayo Clinic Health System scholarships offered to high school seniors
News
Minnesotans fish free with children this weekend
Albert Lea Tigers
Getting back into the rhythm
News
Online mental health support groups for individuals, families
Education
Fundraiser returns to St. Theodore School
News
Minnesota DNR seeks input on waterfowl hunting changes
News
With more people at home because of pandemic, its especially important this year to test for radon
Health Updates
US shifts to speed COVID-19 shots as cases, deaths rise across country
News
Minnesota settles lawsuit against Monticello cafe that violated COVID-19 restrictions
News
Minnesota National Guard troops heading to D.C. for inauguration
Cops, Courts & Fires
Faulty equipment to blame for 911 issue in Minnesota
Health Updates
Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 34 new cases in Freeborn County
Cops, Courts & Fires
Tires slashed and other reports
Cops, Courts & Fires
Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone
News
House races to oust Trump; he blames accusers for US ‘anger’
News
Council extends city’s emergency declaration
News
‘We’re really happy to be opening’
Cops, Courts & Fires
Updated: 911 system restored
News
Walz denounces Minnesota GOP leaders for hedging on vote
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Albert Lea Tribune