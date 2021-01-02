expand
Ad Spot
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
January 1, 2021
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
You Might Like
Letter: Trading off the future for today is shortsighted
Poll results
By
Submitted
Email the author
Published 8:40 pm Friday, January 1, 2021
More News
Delay sought in ex-officers’ trial over George Floyd’s death
New club started to reduce stigma of mental illness
Editorial: Send us your nominations for Citizen of the Year
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Opinion
Editorial: Send us your nominations for Citizen of the Year
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Live United: Don’t forget to find your moments of hygge this year
April Jeppson: Slowing down and focusing on what brings joy
Poll results
Latest Sports
2020 sports photos of the year
Twins sign reliever Robles to $2 million, 1-year deal
Clippers rebound from 51-point debacle to top Timberwolves
Vikings LB Kendricks has done vital work on and off field
Albert Lea boys basketball success tops year in sporting news
Latest Stories
Delay sought in ex-officers’ trial over George Floyd’s death
New club started to reduce stigma of mental illness
Editorial: Send us your nominations for Citizen of the Year
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Live United: Don’t forget to find your moments of hygge this year
Latest Style
This Week in History: County on alert for missing S.D. jail escapee
Robin Gudal: You are of great worth in God’s sight
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Have a new beginning each day
Easy Christmas morning breakfast
Lessons learned from a December evening in 1952
Latest Business
Bait shop opens for business in Albert Lea
Walz extends in-person dining pause through holidays, allow gyms to reopen with restrictions
Local business owner completes OSHA training
Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers
Walz delays announcement on business limits until Wednesday
Latest Local News
Delay sought in ex-officers’ trial over George Floyd’s death
New club started to reduce stigma of mental illness
Knights of Columbus presents scholarships
DNR seeks input on increasing access to wildlife areas for people with disabilities
This Week in History: County on alert for missing S.D. jail escapee
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
Cops, Courts & Fires
Delay sought in ex-officers’ trial over George Floyd’s death
News
New club started to reduce stigma of mental illness
News
Knights of Columbus presents scholarships
News
DNR seeks input on increasing access to wildlife areas for people with disabilities
Arts & Culture
This Week in History: County on alert for missing S.D. jail escapee
Business
Bait shop opens for business in Albert Lea
Cops, Courts & Fires
Man arrested for assault and other reports
Albert Lea Magazine
A home away from home
Cops, Courts & Fires
Man seriously injured in crash on I-35 near Albert Lea
News
The Interchange facing 5-year liquor license revocation
News
Shutdown, impeachment, virus: Chaotic Congress winds down
News
New Year’s revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020
Cops, Courts & Fires
Attorney general’s office to prosecute shooting case
Cops, Courts & Fires
Minneapolis police release officer video in fatal shooting
Health Updates
‘The vaccine, especially for our residents, is a game changer’
Health Updates
Daily COVID-19 update: 61 new deaths reported, including 1 in both Freeborn, Waseca counties
Cops, Courts & Fires
Man suspected of abusing wife fatally shot by sister-in-law
News
Man who died at Line 3 pipeline site run over by forklift
Cops, Courts & Fires
1 arrested after reported chase and other reports
News
Opposition to Minnesota’s bar and restaurant COVID-19 restrictions still bubbling
News
Attorney general looks to stop Winnebago New Year’s Eve bash
Health Updates
Minnesota working through first phase of vaccine rollout
News
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks
News
Top 10 stories of the year
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Albert Lea Tribune