January 19, 2021

Police: Willmar man working in his garage is killed by a stray bullet

By Associated Press

Published 5:19 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

WILLMAR — Authorities are investigating the death of a Willmar man they said was killed by a stray bullet while he was working in his garage.

Willmar police said in a statement that 41-year-old David Delfosse was in his garage Friday night when he collapsed in front of family members. Emergency responders provided medical care before Delfosse was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead of a bullet wound to the chest

Officers found a bullet hole in the garage that indicated the shot came from outside Delfosse’s property, the Star Tribune reported.

Police on Saturday served a search warrant at a Willmar residence but made no arrests. The statement said “there is no evidence to indicate the homeowner was an intended target or victim” or that there was an immediate safety concern for the public.

