expand
Ad Spot

January 11, 2021

Phyllis (Scott) Scherb

By Submitted

Published 2:35 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

The Funeral service for Phyllis Scherb, age 94, of Albert Lea, MN, will be held 10:30AM on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home of Albert Lea with Rev. Tim O’Shields officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Visitation will be from 5-7PM on Tuesday, January 12 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Bear Lake Lutheran Cemetery. Because of Covid-19 masks are required during the visitation and service and all Social Distancing Rules will be followed. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Phyllis (Scott) Scherb

Phyllis passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was the daughter of Byron and Esther (Toenges) Scott. Born November 8, 1926. She was baptized at the M.E. Methodist Church. She attended District 57 country school, and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1944. She was a member of Bear Lake Lutheran Church, Ruth Circle and WELCA. In past years, she was active in 4-H, Clover Valley Homemakers, Freeborn County Extension Group and M.E. Church Community Group.

During WWII, she was employed at the Land O’Lakes Egg Drying Plant. Later she became a Comptometer Operator at Wilson & Company. At 60, she joined the dietary staff at St. John’s Nursing Home and worked there for 9 years.

Phyllis and Julius Scherb were married in 1947. The union was blessed with two children Carol Lynn and Gregory. They lived and farmed in Southwest Albert Lea all their lives.

Phyllis treasured the time spent with her family, relatives and friends. She enjoyed being with her pet cats and dogs, doing crafts, needle work, playing cards, and board games.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Carol Lynn (Albert) Purdy; granddaughters, Krista (Noel) Ahnemann and Kelly (Paul) Kleven; great grandchildren, Caleb, Spencer and Elianna Kleven, Becca and Mikinley Ahnemann; sister-in-law, Janet Scherb; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius in 2002; son, Gregory in 2005; her parents; sisters, Dorothy (Don) Swedberg, Lorraine (Paul) Meinke; brother, Lawrence (Dorothy); In-laws, Irma (Manville) Hagen, Phillip Scherb and wives Mildred and Marjorie, Paul (Adeline) Scherb, Lucas Scherb, Martin (Mabel) Scherb and Eldo Scherb; special little friend Matthew Stenseth; niece, Baby Girl Scott; nephew, Brian Scott; great nephew, Tim Simpson; and father and mother in law, Barney and Mary Scherb.

More News

‘We’re really happy to be opening’

Notices

Phyllis (Scott) Scherb

Freeborn County 911 system down

News

‘We’re really happy to be opening’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County 911 system down

News

Walz denounces Minnesota GOP leaders for hedging on vote

Education

Standardized tests during COVID become flashpoint for Minnesota students learning English

News

Report: Minnesota air quality good — but not for everyone

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 980 new cases, four deaths statewide

Business

Indoor service for bars, restaurants resumes in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen and other reports

News

Pelosi says House will impeach Trump unless VP forces ouster

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 31 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Minnesota health officials confirm five cases of coronavirus variant in Twin Cities

News

Small crowd of Trump supporters gather at Minnesota Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 41 new cases

News

Court finds The Interchange in contempt of court, orders restaurant to pay fine of $3K per day

News

A reason to celebrate

News

Mentorship opportunities still available even with the COVID-19 restrictions

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Farmstead Foods emerges from bankruptcy

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student

Education

Prinicipal’s Corner: People have risen around students in the last year

Education

Scholarship awarded

Business

Farmers State Bank of Hartland announces name change

News

Red Cross collects 47 pints of blood

Health Updates

Ceremony next week for new MercyOne clinic in Albert Lea

News

Pelosi, Democrats lay plans to impeach Trump