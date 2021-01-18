expand
January 18, 2021

Pedestrian struck by car on I-35 near Clarks Grove

By Staff Reports

Published 7:51 pm Sunday, January 17, 2021

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning while on Interstate 35 near Clarks Grove.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bobby Jo Rhodes, 29, of Rochester was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

Rhodes was reportedly struck in the traffic lane by a 2016 Subaru Outback traveling northbound on I-35. The vehicle was driven by Timothy Michael Hanrahan, 56, of Clear Lake, Iowa.

The report does not indicate what Hanrahan was doing on the interstate but said the highway was listed as covered in snow and ice at the time of the crash.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance.

