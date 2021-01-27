expand
Ad Spot

January 28, 2021

Paul D. VanderSyde

By Submitted

Published 11:43 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Paul Dean VanderSyde passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 25, 2021. He was 72 years old.

Paul D. VanderSyde

A memorial service for Paul VanderSyde will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea, with Pastor Kent Otterman officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. Please enter through the canopy doors. Instruction and guidance will be given by funeral home staff upon entrance. Together, the family and funeral home ask for the public’s cooperation to adhere to these guidelines for everyone’s safety.

Paul was born on March 27, 1948 in Dearborn, Michigan to parents Albert and Ellen (Lyndorf) VanderSyde. They relocated their family to the Albert Lea area where Paul lived his entire life. He graduated from the Albert Lea High School and went on to study electronics in Austin, MN. Upon finishing his technical degree, Paul went on to work for Manchester Tool and Die and with whom spent most of his career. On August 12, 1982 he married Diane Felber and together they raised 3 children.

An outdoorsman at heart, Paul spent lots of time camping, canoeing, boating and trout fishing. He loved old cars and would often send his son, Shannon, on road trips to pick up old VW buses. Paul was very active and road his bicycle everywhere, including to church and to work.

He was a man of few words and was always straight to the point. Paul always helped others before helping himself and was frequently doing favors for his friends and neighbors. He was a proud supporter and member of Conversations with Friends and would also go visit with folks at the local nursing homes. Paul could also be found having coffee with his friends at Hardee’s and together they would write napkin notes on how to fix things around the world.

He will be greatly missed.

Paul is survived by his wife Diane; children, Shannon (Amy) VanderSyde, Ellen (Matt) Raleigh and Maggie VanderSyde; grandchildren, Delaney, Madison and Makenzie VanderSyde, Lauren, Lillian and Luke Raleigh, and Wyatt VanderSyde; brother Gary (Linda) VanderSyde and many other loving family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Ellen and his sister, Karen Oldenkamp.

In lieu of flowers, please opt to plant a memorial tree to promote re-forestation.

More News

Court orders issues $9K fine against The Interchange; criminal charges filed

Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court orders issues $9K fine against The Interchange; criminal charges filed

News

Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

News

Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

News

Minnesota’s election law fight heats up over voter ID bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window smashed out of van and other reports

News

Economic development success over last year highlighted at annual Greater Jobs meeting

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace quickens, as Freeborn County cases decline

News

Peak energy alert issued

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to contact patients when eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments

News

Minnesota lawmakers to reintroduce sports betting bill

Health Updates

Minnesota starts drawing names in COVID vaccine lottery for 65 and older

Gallery

Pandemic closure leads to updates at historical museum

Cops, Courts & Fires

Two men plead guilty to arson charges in Minneapolis unrest

News

DNR seeks input on statewide off-highway motorcycle trails master plan

News

Grandma’s Gourmets wins food award for blueberry lavender jam

News

Walz proposes tax hikes on the wealthy to balance state budget

News

Local Girl Scouts busy in the community despite the pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota woman who lied to support family gets full pardon

News

Nominations accepted for Farm Family of Year

Health Updates

Minnesota’s vaccine lottery system spawns equity concerns

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin trial won’t include Floyd’s past scrapes with the law

News

Legislators disagree with proposed vehicle mandate

News

Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial