Patricia Louise (Rustand) Linnes passed away unexpectedly at St. John’s Luther Place on January 11, 2021. She was 90 years old.

A funeral service will take place at 1:00PM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church – Albert Lea. Pastor Shane Koepke will officiate. Due to Covid-19, no formal visitation will take place prior to the service and masks are required. When guests arrive, they will have time to pay their respects and be seated before we begin. Together, the family and funeral home ask for the public’s cooperation to adhere to these guidelines for everyone’s safety.

Patricia was born in Wendel, MN on July 22, 1930 to parents Mads and Otina (Dydahl) Rustand. She was one of ten children. She graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1948. She met and married the love of her life, Adrian Ausland Linnes. She was a homemaker, a wonderful cook and a cleaner. She operated the Motel 65 with Adrian from 1976-1988.

Pat liked bowling, participating in group crafts (coffee), Bible Study and the last 30 years or so morning coffee with her girls (whom are all very special to our family). She loved to travel with Adrian all over the US, especially Florida and later Arizona.

She loved being involved and watched all her grands and great grands sports games and music concerts. She loved her Minnesota Twins, Timberwolves, and Vikings games. She was kind, loving and lived to serve others.

Preceded in death by mother, father, in laws, 3 brothers, 5 sisters, husband Adrian.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean (Robert) Smith, their children, Sarah (Josh) Parks, Katie (Paul) Troe, Daniel (Amanda) Smith, and Joe (special friend Jennie) Smith; daughter, Lois (Tim) Irvin, their children, Kelly (Tony) Richtarich, T. Matthew (Tarra) Irvin; son, Paul (Debra) Linnes, their children, Jacquelyn (Mauricio) Dell’Archiprete, Michael (Jacqueline) Linnes, Laura (David) Cosio; daughter, Julie (Todd) Sternhagen, their children, Angie (Josh) Barker, Jeffrey (special friend, Tammy) Zoller, Mark (Chelsey) Zoller; daughter, Janet Linnes and 41 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Bobby) Richards; sister-in-law, JoAnne Linnes; brother-in-law, Luther (Marji) Linnes; and many nieces and nephews.

Patty loved all her family and friends unconditionally! She was loved by all whom she met! She smiled at every doctor and nurse who entered her room! We want to thank all who took care of her in Rochester at St Mary’s, ER in Albert Lea and St Johns in Albert Lea. We appreciate that you loved her too!