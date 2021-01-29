expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

Panthers struggle in Thursday duals, fall to 0-6

By Tyler Julson

Published 1:04 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

It was a tough night of wrestling for the NRHEG wrestling team Thursday.

The Panthers took on Westfield and Lake City in a triangular in Blooming Prairie, coming up short in both duals.

The Panthers caught a tough break in their first dual of the night in which they finished tied with Westfield, but lost in the tiebreaker with fewer falls than the Razorbacks.

Freshmen Parker Bunn and George Roesler were the only two Panthers to pick up wins in contested matches in the dual. Bunn won his match at 113 pounds in a 11-6 decision, and George Roesler won in a first-period fall at 170 pounds.

Freshman Daltyn Harshman, sophomores Ethan Thompson and Makota Misgen, junior Ralph Roesler and senior Thor Routh all picked up forfeit victories. The match ended in a 39-39 tie, until the fifth tiebreaker awarded the win to Westfield.

“To be honest, the match against Westfield was not our best showing,” said head coach Shawn Larson. “They have some tough kids and some open spots in their lineup, but in the end we did not do what we needed to do to win. When it came down to a tie match, we lost on the fifth criteria — most falls, which is a little tough to take because maybe we would have earned falls in the matches that were forfeited. Like a few of the matches we have had this year, we will look forward to a chance to wrestle them again.”

NRHEG found an even tougher opponent in Lake City, losing 65-9.

Ralph Roesler and senior Max Seltun were the only Panthers to notch a win in the dual. Roesler won in a 7-0 decision at 182 pounds, and Seltun won in a first-period fall at 195 pounds.

“Against Lake City, we were just outmatched,” Larson said. “Lake City is much older and more experienced than we are. They were good in almost every weight, and even though we wrestled more competitively in this dual, we found ourselves on the losing end of most matches. Ralph Roesler had a good night tonight, and won a very disciplined match against Lake City.”

The Panthers drop to 0-6 on the season and will be back on the mat Monday when they host the Buccaneers of WEM/JWP.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Panthers struggle in Thursday duals, fall to 0-6

Wilferd Dale Thostenson

Donald C. Horning

Tribune wins 7 awards in annual newspaper contest

News

Tribune wins 7 awards in annual newspaper contest

Education

From golden tickets to ‘Hunger Games’: Minnesota’s pilot program to vaccinate teachers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors appeal ruling that split trials in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court orders issues $9K fine against The Interchange; criminal charges filed

News

Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

News

Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

News

Minnesota’s election law fight heats up over voter ID bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window smashed out of van and other reports

News

Economic development success over last year highlighted at annual Greater Jobs meeting

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace quickens, as Freeborn County cases decline

News

Peak energy alert issued

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to contact patients when eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments

News

Minnesota lawmakers to reintroduce sports betting bill

Health Updates

Minnesota starts drawing names in COVID vaccine lottery for 65 and older

Gallery

Pandemic closure leads to updates at historical museum

Cops, Courts & Fires

Two men plead guilty to arson charges in Minneapolis unrest

News

DNR seeks input on statewide off-highway motorcycle trails master plan

News

Grandma’s Gourmets wins food award for blueberry lavender jam

News

Walz proposes tax hikes on the wealthy to balance state budget

News

Local Girl Scouts busy in the community despite the pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota woman who lied to support family gets full pardon

News

Nominations accepted for Farm Family of Year

Health Updates

Minnesota’s vaccine lottery system spawns equity concerns