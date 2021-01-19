expand
January 19, 2021

Owatonna man accused of threatening police arrested on charge

By Associated Press

Published 5:24 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

ST. PAUL — A Minnesota man who allegedly bragged about planning to kill a police officer at a pro-Trump rally in St. Paul was accused in federal court Tuesday of trying to sell an undercover agent a sawed-off shotgun.

A federal complaint states that Dayton Sauke, 22, of Owatonna, had been offering to sell illegal firearms on Snapchat for months and he posted about plans to kill a law enforcement officer at the Trump event last weekend. Sauke told agents he sold 120 firearms last year and showed them pictures of other guns on his cellphone, the complaint said.

Court documents show Sauke posted on Snapchat that even if he only killed one police officer, that’s more than any “antifa cop lovers have ever killed.”

Sauke is charged with one count of possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun. He will remain in custody until his next hearing later this week.

Federal agents began monitoring Sauke last year after a confidential informant reported him posting to social media about manufacturing and selling guns. Police in January obtained forms from his probation officer in which Sauke expressed a “real urge to kill.” and said it was a “Christmas miracle” that he had not “put anyone in the dirt yet,” according to the complaint.

A federal public defender did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

