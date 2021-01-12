expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

From left: Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. - Provided

Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone

By Associated Press

Published 10:09 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to the neck of George Floyd for minutes will be tried separately from three other former officers accused in his death, according to scheduling orders filed Tuesday.

Derek Chauvin will stand trial alone in March due to the coronavirus pandemic while the other three former officers will be tried together in the summer, according to the orders filed in Hennepin County District Court.

Judge Peter Cahill cited the limitations of physical space during the coronavirus pandemic for his order to split the defendants’ trials. It is “impossible to comply with COVID-19 physical restrictions” given how many lawyers and support personnel that four defendants say would be present, Cahill wrote.

Last week, prosecutors asked Cahill to postpone the March 8 trial to June 7 to reduce public health risks associated with COVID-19. In his order Tuesday, the judge wrote that while the pandemic situation may be greatly improved by June, “the Court is not so optimistic given news reports detailing problems with the vaccine rollout.”

Cahill cited a request from Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette after last week’s hearing to reconsider having all four defendants tried in March due to space concerns. Barnette wrote that in his view that the courtroom could handle up to three defendants at once.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed face down on the street. Police were investigating whether Floyd used a counterfeit bill at a nearby store. In a video widely seen on social media, Floyd could be heard pleading with officers for air, saying he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis and elsewhere and renewed calls for an end to police brutality and racial inequities.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Former officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Defense attorneys had argued last year that the officers should be tried separately, since each officer might seek to diminish their own role in Floyd’s arrest and death by pointing fingers at the other officers. Prosecutors had argued against dividing the trial, saying the evidence against all four is similar, the officers acted together and the public and witnesses should be spared the trauma of multiple trials.

Thao, Kueng and Lane are now scheduled to stand trial together beginning Aug. 23.

More News

Dale Frondal

Tires slashed and other reports

Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone

Sharon Wytaske

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tires slashed and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone

News

House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

News

Council extends city’s emergency declaration

News

‘We’re really happy to be opening’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: 911 system restored

News

Walz denounces Minnesota GOP leaders for hedging on vote

Education

Standardized tests during COVID become flashpoint for Minnesota students learning English

News

Report: Minnesota air quality good — but not for everyone

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 980 new cases, four deaths statewide

Business

Indoor service for bars, restaurants resumes in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen and other reports

News

Pelosi says House will impeach Trump unless VP forces ouster

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 31 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Minnesota health officials confirm five cases of coronavirus variant in Twin Cities

News

Small crowd of Trump supporters gather at Minnesota Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 41 new cases

News

Court finds The Interchange in contempt of court, orders restaurant to pay fine of $3K per day

News

A reason to celebrate

News

Mentorship opportunities still available even with the COVID-19 restrictions

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Farmstead Foods emerges from bankruptcy

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student

Education

Prinicipal’s Corner: People have risen around students in the last year

Education

Scholarship awarded