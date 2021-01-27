expand
January 28, 2021

NOTICE OF HEARING – EISENMENGER/733RD AV

By Submitted

Published 12:19 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Notice Of Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held electronically before the Freeborn County Board of Adjustments at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, February 8th 2021, to consider the request by Joe Eisenmenger to site and construct an accessory structure within the front-yard, on the following described property, owned by Joe and Stephanie Eisenmenger;

Parcel ID 13.031.0442
22137 733rd Avenue
Albert Lea, MN 56007

This request would be initiated by the Board of Adjustments in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article XI.
This hearing will be held using video-conferencing software authorized under Minn. Stat. Section 13D.021, to minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19. The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing, or contact the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office for a conference ID to participate in the meeting via phone. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon
Planning and Zoning
Administrator
Freeborn County
Environmental Services
411Broadway S.
Albert Lea, MN 56007
507-377-5186
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 27th day of January 27, 2020

