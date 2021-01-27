NOTICE OF HEARING – EISENMENGER/733RD AV

Notice Of Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held electronically before the Freeborn County Board of Adjustments at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, February 8th 2021, to consider the request by Joe Eisenmenger to site and construct an accessory structure within the front-yard, on the following described property, owned by Joe and Stephanie Eisenmenger;

Parcel ID 13.031.0442

22137 733rd Avenue

Albert Lea, MN 56007

This request would be initiated by the Board of Adjustments in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article XI.

This hearing will be held using video-conferencing software authorized under Minn. Stat. Section 13D.021, to minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19. The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing, or contact the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office for a conference ID to participate in the meeting via phone. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon

Planning and Zoning

Administrator

Freeborn County

Environmental Services

411Broadway S.

Albert Lea, MN 56007

507-377-5186

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 27th day of January 27, 2020