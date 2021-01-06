Nominations sought for advocacy award

Freeborn County has announced the nomination process for the annual Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award. The award recognizes Olmsted’s 38 years of distinguished service with the county and is in recognition of her advocacy. This service was provided on a county, state and national level for victims of child abuse, sexual assault, crime, domestic violence and their loved ones. In addition, this award recognizes her work on behalf of individuals and communities looking for ways to find resiliency after natural and human-made disasters.

A plaque will be given to the award recipient at 8:35 a.m. March 2 at the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Meeting in the Freeborn County courthouse. The recipient of the award shall be a Freeborn County citizen professional or volunteer whose advocacy for an individual, family or a community exemplifies service to others. The core values of social work will serve as the foundation of the award. These values include service, social justice, dignity and worth of the person, importance of human relationships, integrity and competence.

Nomination forms can be picked up at the office of Freeborn County administration at 411 South Broadway in Albert Lea or can be found on the Freeborn County website home page at www.co.freeborn.mn.us. The nomination form must be returned to the Freeborn County Administration office by Feb. 1. If people have questions, they can contact Freeborn County Administration at 507-377-5116 or email Detective Ryan Shea at ryan.shea@co.freeborn.mn.us.