January 26, 2021

Nominations accepted for Farm Family of Year

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the annual Farm Family of the Year.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 19.

Nominees must be a full-time farmer with a majority of their income coming from farming.

They also need to have farmed for at least five years, have involvement in community organizations and not have previously been an award recipient. They must be able to attend the recognition program in August at Farmfest.

Nominations should be sent to geri@albertlea.org, or people can call the chamber office at 507-373-3938 for an application.

