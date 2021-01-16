expand
January 15, 2021

Naeve Alumni and Nurses’ Club announces available scholarships

The Naeve Alumni and Nurses’ Club announces nursing scholarships available to area graduating seniors, or persons who have successfully completed one year of education in a registered nurse program. Each scholarship is for $1,000.

Applications are available from school counselors, principals or by contacting Rosie Rasmussen at 507-377-3683 or e-jrrassen@charter.net. Factors to be considered by the scholarship committee are academics, community involvement and demonstrated leadership.

All completed applications must be received by April 1 to be considered and processed.

