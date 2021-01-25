expand
January 26, 2021

Multiple attempted break-ins reported and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 11:43 am Monday, January 25, 2021

An attempted break-in was reported at 12:27 p.m. Friday at 714 S. First Ave. 

An attempted break-in was reported at 7:55 a.m. Sunday at 313 Fairview Drive. A door was left propped open with footprints nearby.

An attempted break-in was reported at 9:23 a.m. Sunday at 1506 Manor Ave. Someone reportedly used a red fiberglass stick to prop a door open, and there were footprints in the snow.

An attempted break-in of a vehicle was reported at 11:55 a.m. Sunday at 311 Fairview Drive. Multiple footprints were found around a vehicle. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Derek Lee Olson, 32, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 11:32 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 760th Avenue and 283rd Street in Clarks Grove. 

 

1 arrested for terroristic threats

Deputies arrested John Melvin Karnes, 56, for terroristic threats and domestic assault at 7:47 p.m. Saturday at 20957 860th Ave., Oakland. 

 

Scam reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud through a Publishers Clearing House scam at 9:19 a.m. Friday of an Albert Lea resident. 

 

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 5:18 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

Police cited Kimberly Lisa Jameson, 55, for theft at 6:36 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

Mail was reported missing at 8:45 a.m. Friday at 606 Pilot St. in Albert Lea. 

A shovel was reported stolen out of the back of a truck at 2:57 p.m. Sunday at 2400 Consul St.

 

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at 6:01 p.m. Friday at 2225 E. Main St. 

Counterfeit $20 bills were reported at 2:49 p.m. Sunday at 906 W. Front St. The bills were marked “for motion picture purposes.”

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 11:20 a.m. Saturday that someone had driven a car into a garage at 1214 Wedgewood Road and left. 

 

Dryer fire reported

Smoke was reported coming out of a dryer at 6:47 p.m. Sunday at 1609 W. Main St.

