expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

Minnesota National Guard troops heading to D.C. for inauguration

By Staff Reports

Published 2:32 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

By Reid Forgrave, Star Tribune About 100 troops from the Minnesota National Guard will head to Washington, D.C. to provide security and crowd control ahead of next week's inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. The Minnesota troops will be part of a large security presence in the nation's capital since last week's siege of Congress by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump. The rioters violently forced their way into the Capitol building as Congress voted to certify Biden's election victory. A beefed-up National Guard presence has been activated in Washington, D.C. since last week's violence. Defense officials had activated 6,000 National Guard troops in the city as of Monday, according to news reports, and up to 10,000 will be activated by Saturday. Up to 15,000 National Guard troops will be activated in the city for Wednesday's inauguration. The roughly 100 Minnesota troops are a relatively routine number for any presidential inauguration, said Lt. Col. Scott Hawks, state public affairs officer for the Minnesota National Guard. It's part of a rotational assignment, he said. For some presidential inaugurations, the Minnesota National Guard has sent zero troops; for others, the Minnesota National Guard has sent as many as 350. "This is not unusual," he said of the number of Minnesota National Guard members who are making the trip.

More News

US shifts to speed COVID-19 shots as cases, deaths rise across country

Gophers set to take on Wisconsin in battle of top-ranked teams

Scoreboard Jan. 13

Minnesota settles lawsuit against Monticello cafe that violated COVID-19 restrictions

Health Updates

US shifts to speed COVID-19 shots as cases, deaths rise across country

News

Minnesota settles lawsuit against Monticello cafe that violated COVID-19 restrictions

News

Minnesota National Guard troops heading to D.C. for inauguration

Cops, Courts & Fires

Faulty equipment to blame for 911 issue in Minnesota 

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 34 new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tires slashed and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone

News

House races to oust Trump; he blames accusers for US ‘anger’

News

Council extends city’s emergency declaration

News

‘We’re really happy to be opening’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: 911 system restored

News

Walz denounces Minnesota GOP leaders for hedging on vote

Education

Standardized tests during COVID become flashpoint for Minnesota students learning English

News

Report: Minnesota air quality good — but not for everyone

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 980 new cases, four deaths statewide

Business

Indoor service for bars, restaurants resumes in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen and other reports

News

Pelosi says House will impeach Trump unless VP forces ouster

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 31 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Minnesota health officials confirm five cases of coronavirus variant in Twin Cities

News

Small crowd of Trump supporters gather at Minnesota Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 41 new cases

News

Court finds The Interchange in contempt of court, orders restaurant to pay fine of $3K per day

News

A reason to celebrate