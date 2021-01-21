expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

Minnesota lost nearly 50,000 jobs in December with pandemic rules in place

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 4:55 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

Minnesota lost nearly 50,000 jobs in December as a spike in coronavirus cases prompted the state to place restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and some other businesses.

The state Department of Employment and Economic Development reported Thursday that Minnesota’s unemployment rate still inched downward in December, to 4.4 percent. That’s down from 4.5 percent in November.

But state officials said that decline was due to people leaving the labor force.

Looking at the entire year, from December 2019 to December 2020, all sectors of the economy in Minnesota saw some level of job loss.

The late-year job losses — 49,800 in December, following 15,500 in November — slowed Minnesota’s recovery from last spring’s economic slowdown.

Those two months wiped out job gains from August through October, according to the state department. Through December, the state had made up only about 36 percent of the nearly 388,000 jobs lost from last February through April, as the first round of pandemic restrictions went into effect.

More than 80 percent of the job losses in December were in the leisure and hospitality sector.

But the DEED reported that there are signs that many of December’s job losses may be short-term. The agency said a survey of people who lost jobs in December found that just 10 percent said their job loss was permanent.

The national unemployment rate in December remained steady at 6.7 percent.

More News

Minnesota lost nearly 50,000 jobs in December with pandemic rules in place

Albert E. Horrocks

Janet A. Hope

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

Business

Minnesota lost nearly 50,000 jobs in December with pandemic rules in place

Health Updates

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies request to delay cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State passes 6K COVID-19 deaths; 16 new cases in Freeborn County

Education

Learning to use technology

Business

Company selects Albert Lea for new cold storage facility

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fraudulent return and other reports

News

Are you putting garbage in the recycling bins?

News

Klobuchar: Democracy cannot be taken for granted

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths in Freeborn County

News

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

Health Updates

Minnesota reports all COVID-19 vaccine pilot program appointments filled for adults 65+ this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hit-and-run crash and other reports 

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash on Interstate 90 near Bricelyn

News

Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’

News

Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president

Cops, Courts & Fires

Owatonna man accused of threatening police arrested on charge

News

Both faced with COVID-19, one care provider moves in with client

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Willmar man working in his garage is killed by a stray bullet

News

Trump wishes Biden luck in farewell video

News

U.S. virus death toll tops 400,000

News

Judge orders company to take 3M’s trademarks off N95 masks

News

Minnesota individual income tax filing season opens Feb. 12

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Active cases in Freeborn County lowering