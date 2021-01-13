expand
January 12, 2021

Pharmacist Dan Cook prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Gardens of Episcopal Homes in St. Paul. Residents and employees in the long-term care facility began getting vaccinated Dec. 30. Christine T. Nguyen/MPR News

Minnesota launches new dashboard for COVID-19 vaccine data

By Associated Press

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota launched a dashboard Tuesday to provide more information on the status of the state’s vaccination efforts.

The dashboard includes data on the number of doses promised to the state by the federal government, doses shipped to Minnesota providers and doses administered. The website will be updated daily, though the figures will lag by a few days because providers have up to three days to submit data.

The dashboard shows that 144,503 people had received at least one dose of vaccine from Minnesota providers as of Saturday, including 7,392 who’d already had their second dose. The figures include health care workers employed in Minnesota who live in neighboring states, but don’t included shots given by federal programs.

As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has promised 541,100 doses to Minnesota. The first are going mostly to front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Officials said the dashboard is meant to provide transparency on how much vaccine is coming to the state and how many people are getting shots.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,335 new coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths, raising the states’ totals to 438,867 cases and 5,724 total deaths. The broad trends in new cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been downward recently.

