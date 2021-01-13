expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Minnesota DNR seeks input on waterfowl hunting changes

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input as it updates the state’s waterfowl hunting regulations. As a first step, the DNR is asking people to comment on potential changes that could alter seasons and create additional opportunities to hunt waterfowl.

A summary of these potential changes and a questionnaire that seeks input is available on the DNR’s website through Jan. 31, according to a press release. The DNR will consider this initial public input in developing its proposed changes to the waterfowl regulations. The proposed regulations will then be presented for public comment in March.

“We’re asking people to engage with us early so we can use their input to help us narrow the list of potential changes,” said Steve Cordts, DNR waterfowl specialist. “Getting some feedback upfront allows us to be responsive and fully consider the preferences expressed.”

Among the potential changes on which the DNR is currently seeking input are an early teal season includes allowing motorized decoys, eliminating the 4 p.m. early season closure, expanding trolling motor use, and increasing the Canada goose bag limit.

The second step in the process will come in March, when the DNR releases its proposed regulation changes. As part of this phase, the DNR will hold a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the proposed regulations and will take additional public comment. 

Final regulation changes will factor in those public comments and could become effective as early as this fall’s waterfowl season.

For more information about this engagement effort and waterfowl management in Minnesota, visit mndnr.gov/waterfowl.

More News

Public health director outlines vaccinations thus far

Minnesota launches new dashboard for COVID-19 vaccine data

FBI warns of possible ‘Boogaloo’ violence at Minnesota Capitol this weekend

Editorial Roundup: Speeding uptick makes roadways more dangerous

News

Public health director outlines vaccinations thus far

Health Updates

Minnesota launches new dashboard for COVID-19 vaccine data

Cops, Courts & Fires

FBI warns of possible ‘Boogaloo’ violence at Minnesota Capitol this weekend

News

New self-care training video created for senior workers

News

Greater Minnesota Partnership selects new director

Education

Mayo Clinic Health System scholarships offered to high school seniors

News

Minnesotans fish free with children this weekend

Albert Lea Tigers

Getting back into the rhythm

News

Online mental health support groups for individuals, families

Education

Fundraiser returns to St. Theodore School

News

Minnesota DNR seeks input on waterfowl hunting changes

News

With more people at home because of pandemic, its especially important this year to test for radon

Health Updates

US shifts to speed COVID-19 shots as cases, deaths rise across country

News

Minnesota settles lawsuit against Monticello cafe that violated COVID-19 restrictions

News

Minnesota National Guard troops heading to D.C. for inauguration

Cops, Courts & Fires

Faulty equipment to blame for 911 issue in Minnesota 

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 34 new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tires slashed and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone

News

House races to oust Trump; he blames accusers for US ‘anger’

News

Council extends city’s emergency declaration

News

‘We’re really happy to be opening’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: 911 system restored

News

Walz denounces Minnesota GOP leaders for hedging on vote