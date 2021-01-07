expand
January 7, 2021

Marjorie (Kamp) Distad

Marjorie Louise (Kamp) Distad, age 78 of Albert Lea, MN passed away peacefully at the Pleasant Manor Care Facility in Faribault, MN on Friday, January 1, 2021.

Marjorie was born December 11, 1942 near Brownsdale, MN to Vernon and Mildred (Stiele) Kamp. She grew up around the Austin area and attended local schools. She worked at Streaters in Albert Lea for 30 years. She loved spending time camping, traveling, sight-seeing, and spending time with her dogs, as Marjorie had no children.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Eugene Jensen; second husband, Roger Distad; 8 brothers and 3 sisters.

Marjorie is survived by 5 sisters and 2 brothers: Joyce Carlson (Cliff) of MN, Rita Earl (Arnie) of MN, Linda Meyer (Jerry) of WI, Karen Torvik (John) of CA, Deb Wood (Leonard) of MN, Scott Kamp (Denise) of MN, and Tom Corscadden of MN; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private for family only.

