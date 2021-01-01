Man arrested for assault and other reports

Police arrested Charlie Morris, 52, for second-degree assault after a reported assault at 3:04 a.m. Thursday at 1314 Louis St.

Small fire reported

A small fire was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday at 64034 222nd St. in Alden.

Theft by fraud reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday of a reported theft by fraud in Albert Lea. Someone reportedly took out a small business loan in another person’s name.

Several cited at underage drinking party

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday of a possible underage drinking party at 140 W. Main St. in Glenville. Several people were cited for underage consumption and one person was cited for social host violation. Information about the citations were not immediately available.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday of a hit-and-run crash at 1705 S.E. Broadway.

Gas drive-off reported

Police received a report of a gas drive-off at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday at 1210 E. Main St. The vehicle had reportedly been involved in other drive-offs as well.

Propane tanks stolen

Two 30-pound propane tanks were reported stolen at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday at 1015 Wealthy St. The tanks were taken overnight.