expand
Ad Spot

January 1, 2021

Man arrested for assault and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:47 am Friday, January 1, 2021

Police arrested Charlie Morris, 52, for second-degree assault after a reported assault at 3:04 a.m. Thursday at 1314 Louis St.

 

Small fire reported 

A small fire was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday at 64034 222nd St. in Alden.

 

Theft by fraud reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday of a reported theft by fraud in Albert Lea. Someone reportedly took out a small business loan in another person’s name. 

 

Several cited at underage drinking party

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday of a possible underage drinking party at 140 W. Main St. in Glenville. Several people were cited for underage consumption and one person was cited for social host violation. Information about the citations were not immediately available.

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday of a hit-and-run crash at 1705 S.E. Broadway. 

 

Gas drive-off reported

Police received a report of a gas drive-off at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday at 1210 E. Main St. The vehicle had reportedly been involved in other drive-offs as well.

 

Propane tanks stolen

Two 30-pound propane tanks were reported stolen at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday at 1015 Wealthy St. The tanks were taken overnight.

 

 

More News

New club started to reduce stigma of mental illness

Editorial: Send us your nominations for Citizen of the Year

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Live United: Don’t forget to find your moments of hygge this year

News

New club started to reduce stigma of mental illness

News

Knights of Columbus presents scholarships

News

DNR seeks input on increasing access to wildlife areas for people with disabilities

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: County on alert for missing S.D. jail escapee

Business

Bait shop opens for business in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for assault and other reports

Albert Lea Magazine

A home away from home

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man seriously injured in crash on I-35 near Albert Lea

News

The Interchange facing 5-year liquor license revocation

News

Shutdown, impeachment, virus: Chaotic Congress winds down

News

New Year’s revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attorney general’s office to prosecute shooting case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis police release officer video in fatal shooting

Health Updates

‘The vaccine, especially for our residents, is a game changer’

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 61 new deaths reported, including 1 in both Freeborn, Waseca counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man suspected of abusing wife fatally shot by sister-in-law

News

Man who died at Line 3 pipeline site run over by forklift

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested after reported chase and other reports

News

Opposition to Minnesota’s bar and restaurant COVID-19 restrictions still bubbling

News

Attorney general looks to stop Winnebago New Year’s Eve bash

Health Updates

Minnesota working through first phase of vaccine rollout

News

GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

News

Top 10 stories of the year

Health Updates

COVID-19 vaccinations begin at 1st long-term care facility in Albert Lea