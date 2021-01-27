expand
January 26, 2021

Girl Scouts in Troop 43224 on Jan. 16 built snowmen for residents to enjoy outside Thorne Crest Senior Living Community. Provided

Local Girl Scouts busy in the community despite the pandemic

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Girl Scout Troop 43224 has not been able to meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the girls have been doing service projects to keep themselves busy and spread cheer during this difficult time, according to a press release.

In the fall they made pictures for residents’ windows at Good Samaritan Society and St. John’s Lutheran Community.

They created Veterans Day cards for all the veterans at Oak Park Place, Thorne Crest Senior Living Community, Good Samaritan Society, St. John’s Lutheran Community and the American Legion.

Recently, the girls made thank you cards for health care workers at the following locations:

• All employees at Prairie Senior Cottage Memory Care

• Employees and specialists at MercyOne in Albert Lea

• Same-day surgical employees and food service at Mayo Clinic Health System

• Dietary and activity staff at Oak Park Place

• Dietary and activity staff at Good Samaritan Society

• Dietary, homemakers and activity employees at St. John’s Lutheran Community.

On Jan. 16, they made snowmen for the residents at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community.

Soon, they plan on continuing their traditions of donating pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald house, as well as using all troop cookie donations to give cookies to veterans who reside in Albert Lea nursing homes. If they receive enough donations, they will bring cookies to the Veterans Affairs Clinic in Albert Lea as well.

This troop is led by Diane Hanson and Beth Brumbaugh.

