January 8, 2021

Lim E. Lerum

Published 11:53 am Friday, January 8, 2021

Lim B. Lerum, 78 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 surrounded by her family at home.

Lim was born September 15, 1942 in South Korea. Lim’s journey to the United States began when she met her future husband, Curtis Lerum during his service with the Army while stationed in Korea. In November of 1970 she moved to Austin, Minnesota, and on February 13, 1971 Lim and Curt were married at Oakland Midway Lutheran Church. They lived their entire married life and raised their family in the Austin area.

In 1978 Lim and her brother opened the Oriental Express in Austin, which she operated for over 20 years. She was a wonderful cook, and loved to feed people. Lim enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, and fishing. Most of all she treasured time spent with her grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and six siblings; father-in-law and mother-in-law

Lim is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Curt; sons, Robert (Laura) Lerum, Kyle Lerum; daughter, Sonya (Joey) Meek; grandchildren, Brittany Lerum, Brooke Lerum, Allison, Thomas and Ty (Brooke) Lerum, Cheyenne and Jacob Meek; great grandchildren Abel and baby Lerum; three siblings and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 13th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.

A private funeral service will be held at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Interment will be in the Fairview Oakland Cemetery. The service will be available for viewing on Friday, January 15th at www.clasenjordan.com

