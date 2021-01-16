expand
January 15, 2021

Letter: People should be taxed fairly for road repairs

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

The way we are being taxed on road repair in this town is very unfair. How many of you have paid thousands of dollars for road repair by your property? Did you know the people on Bridge Avenue don’t have to pay one penny? You pay thousands and they pay nothing! Some of you this summer are going to have bills in the thousands for road work —is this fair? I think it’s time all property is taxed at a fair rate on our property taxes so everyone is taxed the same. Everyone uses these streets, not just the ones who live on them.

Pat Strothman

Albert Lea

