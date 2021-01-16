expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

Letter: People are sick of personal attacks

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

Another week, another negative attack column by Democratic writer Jennifer Vogt-Erickson. In my last letter, I called for an end to the divisive personal attacks that both parties engage in. Of the last 11 “My Point of View” columns, the Republicans had four that focused negatively on the other side’s beliefs. For the Democrats, it was 10 out of 11. In response to my letter calling for political unity and kindness, Jennifer dedicated half of her column to attacking me. Classy. In regards to the issue Jennifer continues bringing up, she can read it how she wants, and I will read into how I did. The writer should have been much more clear with what he was trying to say so there isn’t this kind of disagreement. I still believe that the way I read it is what was truly intended, but I’m not going to continue wasting ink debating it. As for the Tribune’s suspensions rules, those were the rules for years, Jennifer. If I knew them at the age of 15, you should have as well. Lastly, I never lied or hid the fact that I worked for Congressman Hagedorn’s campaign, Jennifer. I’m proud to have been part of a positive and successful campaign that re-elected a congressman who’s delivering results for the people of southern Minnesota. I was never paid or encouraged to write anything for any paper by the campaign. Every column I wrote was from my position as secretary of the Freeborn County Republican Party. But, hey, why not make up fake incidents of “ethical lapses?” I truly wonder what’s next? I’m noticing a pattern here, so I’m sure I’ll find out what’s next in about a week or two. Last week, Jennifer, I extended an olive branch and asked for political civility in my letter to the editor. I still believe that our voters are sick of the personal attacks and most of the negative letters, articles and columns. It’s exactly like the Democrats and Biden supporters who, after winning, called for unity, and are now back to attacking Republicans and further dividing our country. Once again, Jennifer, I ask that we, moreso you after your last column, stop with the personal attacks and negative columns. I respect and defend your right to have and express your own opinion, but when you feel that the best way to express to voters what the DFL believes is to attack me, that’s a whole other level that I think demonstrates immaturity. Let’s simply tell the voters where we stand on the issues and help our voters enjoy learning where we stand on the issues. Honestly, I’m sick of the personal attacks, and I’m sure those of you reading this are as well. I hope the Democrats will say the same, but based on recent history (the last three weeks), it doesn’t seem that they have any interest in doing so whatsoever.

Aaron Farris

Albert Lea

More News

Art Center kicks off annual All-Member Show

State expresses worry over high COVID positivity rate in county

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Editorial Roundup: Upheaval in U.S. has global consequences

Arts & Culture

Art Center kicks off annual All-Member Show

Health Updates

State expresses worry over high COVID positivity rate in county

Education

Administrator’s corner: Community Ed adapting in pandemic

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Longtime Albert Lea city councilor is sworn in as the city’s new mayor

News

Naeve Alumni and Nurses’ Club announces available scholarships

Health Updates

Hy-Vee to offer COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

Education

Hawthorne Star Class

News

Trump’s impeachment trial will focus on his attacks on the election

News

Officials: Extremist threat to Minnesota Capitol has faded

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New deaths in Freeborn, Mower counties

News

Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen, recovered and other reports

News

Recognizing local health care workers

Education

Area schools close because of weather

Gallery

Residents digging out from snowstorm; I-90 reopened

News

‘The citizens of Albert Lea are smiling today’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill introduced to increase penalty for those who attempt to kill police

Education

Lake Mills dismissing early Thursday

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 35 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Minnesota health officials wait on feds for vaccine guidance

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

News

6 to 9 inches of snow expected

News

Albert Lea schools to go virtual Thursday because of expected inclement weather

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil legislative priorities