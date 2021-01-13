expand
January 12, 2021

Letter: News media not giving accurate information

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Five dead after D.C. riots!

Omg! All these people were killed? Not so fast.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick died later that day apparently from being struck in the head during the riot. I would assume an autopsy would be needed to confirm this. Ashli Babbitt, protester, was shot by police. Is it OK to shoot unarmed protesters? Oh, if only she had been Black. Who would the media have sided with then?

Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia; Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Alabama; and Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, each died after suffering “medical emergencies,” D.C. police said. It doesn’t sound like they were killed. They could have died from any number of medical issues, regardless of where they were at the time. I guess it doesn’t matter. Our pathetic news media already printed shocking headlines. And who were these people, i.e., protesters, cops, bystanders, etc.? No further info needed I guess.

The feigned outrage by the news media, Democrats and politicians is absurd. During the months of rioting by Antifa and Black Lives Matter, burning our cities, looting, assaulting, damaging property, murdering, etc., there was no outrage or hysteria. The news media was busy marveling how “mostly peaceful” the riots were. The politicians delayed taking action to take control of those riots. The cops didn’t shoot unarmed rioters. The politicians were so busy trying to understand how the rioters felt and what they could do to make them happy!

There must have been about 500,000 protesters in Washington, D.C. Only a handful entered the Capitol. The Capitol did not receive significant damage. It wasn’t burned down, no politicians were injured, etc. So I guess it was “mostly peaceful.”

Lastly, there are strong indications the violence was perpetrated by Antifa members who infiltrated the protest. But don’t expect our news media to investigate that possibility. The news media is moving on the next story, to be told in their version.

Marlin Johnson

Albert Lea

