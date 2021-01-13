expand
January 12, 2021

Letter: Equal justice needed under law

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

I firmly believe that every individual participating in the invasion of our Capitol buildings should be arrested, charged and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Charges would include unlawful entry, destruction of property, assault and manslaughter (the police officer who was struck repeatedly on the head and subsequently died).

However, unless those who participated in the riots that burned cities across the country this summer are held to the same standard, I fear the civil unrest we witnessed Jan. 6 will fester and spread. I am not asking for special consideration for the rioters at the Capitol, but that those who participated in this summer’s riots be held to the same standard. I would include all those who defaced and destroyed historical statues. If we are to quell the radicals in both parties there must be equal justice under the law.

I will protect the right to free speech and the right to protest with my dying breath, but wanton destruction of property and looting is a bridge too far.

Estimates put the number of rioters inside and outside the Capitol building at around 800. I have seen estimates putting number of rally attendees at over 800,000. That means that only one in a thousand participated in illegal activities. I’ve also heard accounts that this group was led by around 80 instigators or one in 10,000. Yet, the liberal media is condemning the entire Trump-led MAGA movement with one broad brush.

What the media fails to understand is that the anger that erupted on Wednesday predates Trump by years. The Tea Party was formed in 2009 to address long-standing grievances against the Washington establishment (both political parties). With or without Trump the movement will continue. We are fighting for the very soul of America.

America is a house divided against itself, there are two very divergent points of view for the future of America. Do we wish to be a free society or a socialist society? This is a very serious question!

We are living in a very dangerous time — the pot is simmering, the potential for serious escalation is growing.

Proud to be a deplorable.

Don Sorensen

Albert Lea

