January 13, 2021

Letter: Continue to support local businesses

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

A short time ago, I submitted a Letter to the Editor, reminding our community to shop local over the holidays and encouraged everyone to purchase Chamber Bucks as a means of supporting this effort.

On behalf of our chamber businesses, I am writing this letter today, to extend a huge thank you to everyone who purchased Chamber Bucks in 2020! Whether it was in December for the holidays or any other time of the year, thanks to you, $94,595 Chamber Bucks were purchased — money that is guaranteed to stay local and benefit our awesome chamber businesses! That is truly awesome!

Let’s not stop there!

Our bars, restaurants, fitness centers and theaters have opened back up! Let’s do all we can to help them recover from this past, dreadful year. Please continue to shop, dine and support local!

Follow our newest Facebook page, Pay it Forward Freeborn County, to share and receive news about good deeds being done in our community. It’s not about bragging; it’s about starting and continuing a positive and uplifting trend in our community!

Wishing you all a happy, healthy, peaceful and prosperous 2021!

Thank you, again!

Shari Jenson

executive director

Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce

