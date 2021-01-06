expand
January 6, 2021

Letter: Consider evidence of Trump’s claims

By Submitted

Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

President Trump’s own Voter Integrity Commission, which investigated voter fraud in the 2016 election, reported in 2018 that they found no evidence of voter fraud.

The conservative Heritage Foundation found evidence of 136 cases of voter fraud over the last 20 years. That works out to approximately three cases of voter fraud in each state over those 20 years. The passionate supporters of “Stop the Steal” in Freeborn County, may want to take a moment to consider the evidence about President Trump’s claims.

Lynne Lent

Albert Lea

