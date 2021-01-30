expand
January 30, 2021

Letter: Consider electric vehicle debate carefully

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Do the numbers 74 and 183.84 mean anything to you? How about the letter W? In the debate concerning electric vehicles (EVs), these all represent the critical element from the periodic table called tungsten. Lithium ion batteries, the power source for many EVs, rely heavily upon this rare earth metal, and it should be noted that China is responsible for 82%of all tungsten mining. Why might this be alarming? Because it means access to this metal and the end user price of EVs are highly dependent upon a hostile foreign government. We would do well, I think, to make sure policies and mandates that apply to the EV market do not overlook this and thereby place upon ourselves the yoke of reliance on China.

Ryan Rasmussen

Clarks Grove

