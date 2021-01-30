expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

Letter: Civil War Round Table to resume

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

The Civil War Round Table resumes with a presentation by the Rev. Matt Griggs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brookside Education Center in the former school board meeting room. His topic will be “The Free State Of Jones,” about one of the pockets of zealous pro-unionists in the Old South. The traditional drawing for a free book will be held after the Q&A session immediately following his presentation.

Participants are asked to park on the south (back) side of the school. This event is free and open to the general public. Be certain to wear a mask and practice safe distancing.

Richard Mammel

Albert Lea

More News

Student safety at school

Coalition looking to Legislature to aid in economic recovery

Notice

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

Education

Student safety at school

News

Coalition looking to Legislature to aid in economic recovery

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

News

Meats donated to Salvation Army

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Fire at Lakeview Elementary School ruled arson

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Thanks this week to paraprofessionals

Education

Star class: Keeping in motion

Education

Standout student: Jaylee Waters

News

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in St. Paul

News

Biden warns of the growing cost of delays on $1.9T economic aid plan

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Positive trends hold; active cases below 100 in Freeborn County

News

Tribune wins 7 awards in annual newspaper contest

Education

From golden tickets to ‘Hunger Games’: Minnesota’s pilot program to vaccinate teachers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors appeal ruling that split trials in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court orders issues $9K fine against The Interchange; criminal charges filed

News

Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

News

Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

News

Minnesota’s election law fight heats up over voter ID bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window smashed out of van and other reports

News

Economic development success over last year highlighted at annual Greater Jobs meeting

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace quickens, as Freeborn County cases decline

News

Peak energy alert issued

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to contact patients when eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments