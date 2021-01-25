expand
Ad Spot

January 26, 2021

Ron Tupy, 65, of Apple Valley, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Darcey McCampbell on Thursday at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. Nine COVID-19 vaccine sites opened around the state Thursday for those with appointments as part a pilot program intended to speed vaccinations to people 65 and older as well as some educators and child care workers. Christine T. Nguyen/MPR News

Less than 5% of Minnesotans have received 1 vaccine dose

By Associated Press

Published 8:00 pm Sunday, January 24, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — The number of Minnesotans who have received at least the first dose of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine is nearing a quarter-million, or less than 5% of the population, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Sunday.

A total of 247,415 Minnesotans have received at least one dose. More than 63,000 people have received both shots to complete their vaccinations.

Evidence of a vaccination backlog became clear last week after the state launched a pilot program intended to speed vaccinations to people 65 and older as well as to educators and child care workers. But the online booking process that launched at noon Tuesday quickly became overwhelmed, getting more than 1 million hits by early afternoon.

Sunday marked the second consecutive day that health officials reported more than 20,000 vaccine doses administered, which is a first for the state.

Gov. Tim Walz on Friday said if the Biden administration can reach its goal of 100 million vaccinations in 100 days, Minnesota will likely get enough vaccine to come close to reaching herd immunity. That would mean the virus would be less likely to spread from person to person.

Meanwhile, state health officials on Sunday reported 1,196 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths in the last day.

More News

1 taken to hospital after crash and other reports

2 teenagers arrested for alleged thefts

Maxine (Swenson) McDaniel

Minnesota case marks 1st detection of Brazil variant in US

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 taken to hospital after crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 teenagers arrested for alleged thefts

Health Updates

Minnesota case marks 1st detection of Brazil variant in US

News

Trump’s sway over GOP tested as impeachment heads to Senate

News

Northwood’s lumber-themed event center readies for use

Health Updates

Minnesota seniors get 24 hours to sign up for vaccine lottery

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota hospital admissions continue to increase

Health Updates

US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up

News

Walz to emphasize COVID-19 recovery in next 2-year budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Multiple attempted break-ins reported and other reports

Health Updates

Less than 5% of Minnesotans have received 1 vaccine dose

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1,196 new cases statewide; active cases in Freeborn County drop below 140

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 more plead guilty in fire at Minneapolis police station

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 21 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wells woman injured in rollover on I-90

News

‘It’s just an unbelievable sport’

Health Updates

Mayo is ready to ramp up COVID vaccines

News

MnDOT tests I-35 snowplow activation of warning signs

News

Civil War symposium announced

Arts & Culture columns

This Week in History: Apartment complex fire kills one, injures others

News

Winter spirit at local nursing homes

News

Scholarship available to water quality certified farmers

Education

Halverson Elementary School Star Class

Education

Principal’s Corner: Birthday books: The gift of literacy for children