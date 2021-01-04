Larry J. Hanson, 81, of Loves Park, IL, formerly of Albert Lea, MN, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He had battled several chronic health conditions for many years. Born in Minneapolis, MN, on December 11, 1939, to Arthur and Ruth (Carlson) Hanson. He grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Minnehaha Academy. Larry was a true salesman. He was employed by NAPA, Century Mfg., and Fountain Industries throughout the years. After retiring, he went on to drive a school bus part-time, enjoying sharing his humor and his love for Jesus with the children. Larry married the love of his life Barbara Kircher on April 19, 1963, at Central Free Church in Minneapolis. Larry was a Minnesota Viking fan and season ticket holder for most of his life. He was an avid and accomplished golfer in his earlier years. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, silliness with children, and above all, his unwavering faith. Larry was quick to ask everyone he met if they knew his best friend Jesus. He wasn’t going to miss the opportunity for the life-saving introduction. Larry was well known for his response to most greetings with, “It’s the best day of my life!” Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Barbara of Loves Park; children, Michael (Debra) Hanson of Rockford, IL, Brenda (Craig) Barretta of Hermitage, PA, and Kevin Hanson of Rockford; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Anya, Rachel, Simeon, and Vienna; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by his parents and one sister, Barbara (Snure-Beutel). Family wishes to thank Carriage Rehabilitation Center and Transitions Hospice.

Unbeknownst to Larry, he will be cremated. A Celebration of Life service for family and friends will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to Youth For Christ in Albert Lea, MN, or Milestone Inc., in Rockford, IL. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.