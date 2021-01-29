expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

Knights get off to slow start, fall to Jaguars in first game

By Tyler Julson

Published 5:37 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

ALDEN — After having its first two weeks of the season delayed due to a positive COVID-19 case, the Alden-Conger boys’ basketball team opened its season against Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC Thursday night.

After struggling to get open looks at the basket through much of the first half, the Knights were not able to climb their way back into the game, eventually losing to the Jaguars 62-36.

It took a substantial amount of time for the Panthers to get their first field goal of the game. The physical full-court press from the Jaguars made it exceptionally difficult for the Panthers to find an open shooter. Finally, after more than 10 minutes of game time in the first half, the Knights got on the board with a short jumper from senior Derek Miller. Fellow senior Tyren Bolinger made a free throw moments later to add to the scoreboard. Seniors Ethan Greenfield and Aidan Cummings also contributed points before the halftime buzzer.

Alden-Conger went to the locker rooms trailing T/ML/GHEC 31-8 at the half.

While the victory was out of reach for the Knights to begin the second half, their offense came out firing on all cylinders.

Alden-Conger doubled its offensive output in the first four minutes alone. The surge was fueled by seniors Ashton Springer and Anthony Graham, who combined for 13 of the Knights first 15 points of the half.

In the end, however, the Knights still fell short of an opening-night win.

Springer led the team with 11 points after going scoreless in the first half. Graham ended the game with nine. Cummings totaled seven, while Miller, Bolinger, Greenfield and senior Alex Kuethe combined for nine points.

The Knights fall to 0-1 to start their season and will be back in action Monday when they travel to St. Clair to battle the Cyclones in a Valley Conference matchup.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Robin Gudal: Always show compassion toward others

Meats donated to Salvation Army

This Week in History: Fire at Lakeview Elementary School ruled arson

Administrator’s Corner: Thanks this week to paraprofessionals

News

Meats donated to Salvation Army

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Fire at Lakeview Elementary School ruled arson

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Thanks this week to paraprofessionals

Education

Star class: Keeping in motion

Education

Standout student: Jaylee Waters

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

News

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in St. Paul

News

Biden warns of the growing cost of delays on $1.9T economic aid plan

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Positive trends hold; active cases below 100 in Freeborn County

News

Tribune wins 7 awards in annual newspaper contest

Education

From golden tickets to ‘Hunger Games’: Minnesota’s pilot program to vaccinate teachers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors appeal ruling that split trials in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court orders issues $9K fine against The Interchange; criminal charges filed

News

Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

News

Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

News

Minnesota’s election law fight heats up over voter ID bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window smashed out of van and other reports

News

Economic development success over last year highlighted at annual Greater Jobs meeting

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace quickens, as Freeborn County cases decline

News

Peak energy alert issued

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to contact patients when eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments

News

Minnesota lawmakers to reintroduce sports betting bill

Health Updates

Minnesota starts drawing names in COVID vaccine lottery for 65 and older